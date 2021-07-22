Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anupam Kher, Kirti Kulhari, and more…

Sonam Kapoor puts a full stop to pregnancy rumours

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has put an end to rumours about her being pregnant, with a post on social media.

Sonam posted a clip on Instagram story where she talked about her first day of getting her periods. In the clip, the actress is seen sipping on ginger tea and holding a hot water bottle.

“Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period,” she wrote as caption on the post that she shared on Wednesday.

Rumours about Sonam’s pregnancy started as soon as she arrived in India from London.

The actress will soon be seen in the film “Blind”.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta share first look of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’

Mumbai– Actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first look of their new film “Shiv Shastri Balboa”, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

“Presenting the first look of my new film#ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant@neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!,” wrote Anupam Kher on his Instagram page, mentioning in the hashtag that this is his 519th film.

Neena Gupta also posted on her Instagram account: “Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film#ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa #519thFilm#AnIndianInAmerica #Humour#Drama #family.”

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher will be back on the screen after many years.

In the first look Anupam Kher is seen dressed in a white ganji and blue jeans and some beaded neck pieces whereas Neena Gupta is dressed in a maroon dress with pearl necklaces.

Anupam Kher was last seen in 2019 in the film “The Accidental Prime Minister”.

Neena Gupta’s last film was “Sardar ka Grandson”. Her upcoming films are “83”, “Dial 100”, “Gwalior”, and “Goodbye”.

Sonu Sood, Farah Khan come together for a music video

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan have joined hands for a music video project.

While details of the songs are under wraps, it is confirmed that Sonu features in the song and Farah directs it. The shooting for the track has already started in Punjab.

Confirming the news to IANS, Sonu who was earlier directed by Farah in the film “Happy New Year”, says: “This song will be something very different from anything that I’ve ever shot before. It’s always wonderful to work with Farah.”

The story of the track will show Sonu’s character as a farmer-turned-cop. The song will release at the end of the month.

Kirti Kulhari: We don’t have to be men to experience somethings in life

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari took to social media on Thursday to talk about her passion for riding bikes.

Kirti said she is fascinated by bikes and urged girls to break unsaid rules — like gearless vehicles like scooty are for girls and heavy vehicles with gears like bikes are meant for boys.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti shared a few videos of herself riding a bike. She wrote: “I am fascinated by bikes… Not as I pillion but as a Rider… I know it’s one of those million unsaid rules where anything gearless/ easy like scooty are for girls and something heavy/ with gears like bikes is for boys. But isn’t it just another conditioning?”

“I think it’s so cool to ride a bike and be the WOMEN that we are.. we don’t have to be MEN to experience somethings in life ..

Come on girls.. break another #glassceiling and let bikes be a thing as much for girls as much it is for boys.. and let us take the boys for a ride this time,” she urged.

The actress also spoke about her desire to make a bike trip to Ladakh next year.

“P.S — Doing a #biketrip in #ladakh is big on my #bucketlist and I am working towards it. 2022 shall be the year for it #xtremeadventure ,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her skincare routine

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of her skincare routine on Instagram. She shared a teaser video clip of her routine.

“But first, skincare. New YouTube video coming this Saturday!!,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In the video clip Alia is seen wearing a T-shirt and is without makeup.

In the teaser video, she is seen carrying her skincare bag and some applying skincare products on her face. “Hi guys, welcome back to Alia B. Let me introduce you to my best friend. I am gonna put this. One of my favourite products,” she says in the video.

Alia is an avid social media user. She runs a vlog on You Tube on her name where she shares insights about her lifestyle.

Recently, Alia turned producer with her film “Darlings”, where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah.

Her upcoming projects are “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, “RRR”and “Brahmastra”. (IANS)