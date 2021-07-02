Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sameera Reddy, and more…

Shahid Kapoor resumes work: ‘Ready, set, go’

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor has resumed work, going by his Friday post on social media.

Shahid has posted a video on Instagram showing him entering a set, walking into his vanity van, and getting his hair and make-up done. In the last few seconds of the clip, the actor is seen shooting.

“Ready .. SET .. go!!” he wrote as caption with the clip, which currently has 365K likes on the photo-sharing website.

It seems Shahid was shooting for a TV commercial.

The actor will next be seen in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

Preity Zinta: I am so proud of our little organic home garden

Mumbai– Prety Zinta can’t stop gushing about her organic garden in her Friday social media post. On Instagram, the actress shared a video clip of plucking ripe strawberries from her garden.

“I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible,” wrote the actress, sharing her excitement about her vegetable and fruit garden at her Los Angeles home.

“Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks — you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting”,” wrote Prety, who is seen dressed in a lemon yellow suit in the clip.

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough.

Sameera Reddy’s weight loss tip: No emotional eating or snacking

Mumbai– Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Friday to share her weight loss journey with her followers.

Sameera has reduced seven kilos and currently weighs 85 kilos, and she said she abstains from emotional eating and snacking.

“Every Friday now revs me up even more to take responsibility for my fitness and honestly I couldn’t have even lost these 7 kgs without you peeps cheering me on ! I hope I am doing the same for you ! I still have to get to 75 kgs so I have a goal of another 10 kg and I will get there!” she wrote.

Sharing a few weight loss tricks, the actress added: “I’ve been good with portion control, not emotionally eating and saying NO to snacking but it does help ! Esp us mommies are so exhausted we usually reach out of pick me up food all the time. #fitnessfriday is to motivate, share, inspire real fitness journeys where we can transform together without pressure or judgement.”

Aahana Kumra: I miss shoots and morning call times

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra is in a major missing mood. She took to Instagram on Friday to share that she yearns for shoots and much more.

“I miss shoots!! I miss early morning call times! I miss being frozen yogurt! I miss real locations! I miss you Uzbekistan!” wrote Kumra.

She shared pictures in the flashback post from the set of last year’s release “Khuda Haafiz”, where she played the role of an Arab police officer named Tamena Hamid.

“#TamenaHamid on the sets of #KhudaHaafiz in Khiva 2019 #FlashBackFriday,” she wrote as caption.

In the pictures, she is seen dressed in character, and the shots are captured at the real location of Ichan Kala, Old City of Kava, Uzbekistan. She wears a black top and grey trousers for the early morning shoot. “Khuda Haafiz”, starring Vidyut Jamwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, released in 2020 on OTT.

Aahana will next be seen playing a pivotal role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film “India Lockdown”.

Raveena Tandon shares glimpse of ‘messy mornings’

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a glimpse of how her mornings are like. She described them as “messy”.

Raveena posted a string of pictures on Instagram. She shared a few close-up images flaunting perfect skin, kohled eyes and messy hair.

“Some messy mornings be like #justmessy #nomakeup#messyhair #nofilter,” she wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Raveena is all set to make her digital debut with the series “Aranyak”. The series created by Rohan Sippy also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The crime drama narrates the story of two cops who are on a mission to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Raveena will also be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2″, a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster ,”KGF: Chapter 1”. (IANS)