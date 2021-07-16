Bollywood Roundup: Sanjana Sanghi, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Sanjana Sanghi’s ‘Jungle-y Ja-van-I’ safari

Mumbai– Actress Sanjana Sanghi went on a jungle safari with her brother Sumer, going by her Instagram post on Friday.

In the snapshots, Sanjana wears a dark green track suit paired with a white crop top and sneakers.

“Jungle-y Ja-van-I,” went Sanjana’s caption, punning on the fact that they had a wild safari in a van.

Sanjana starred opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in “Dil Bechara” last year. She will next be seen in the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer “Om: The Battle Within”.

B-Town shares love for birthday girl Katrina Kaif

Mumbai– Bollywood celebrities took to wish actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday on Friday.

“Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love and positivity,” Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted: “To the most gorgeous superstar. Happy Birthday Kat. Lots of love always from Saifu and me.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared: “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Shine on!”

Kiara Advani wrote: “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Big love.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I am always looking forward to learn from you. From a fan to a co-actor and now a friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushiwala birthday Katty!”

Sonam Kapoor shared: “Happy happy birthday Kat. Keep shining, smiling and being your fantastic self. Lots of love.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted: “Happy Birthday you stunner!”

Ananya Panday expressed: “Happy happy birthday to the coolest Kat in town. Big love to you Katrina Kaif, thanks for all the tips.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote: “Happy Birthday Kat. May life only get sweeter.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared: “Happy Birthday dear Katrina Kaif. Have a great day and a blessed year.”

Nimrat Kaur posted: “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. To being timeless and classy forever.”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Here’s to the KayByK diva. Happy Birthday Kat.”

Pulkit Samrat shared: “Happy Birthday Katrina! Have a fab year ahead! Loads of love. #hardestworkerintheroom.”

Urvashi Rautela tweeted: “Wishing the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!

#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif.”

Neha Dhupia tweeted: “Happy birthday Katrina… love u loads.”

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Katrina posted on Instagram in the evening: “Birthday (balloon emoji) thank u so much everyone for all the love always!”

Shilpa Shetty’s look of the day is a colour riot

Mumbai– On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a happy picture in a multi-coloured outfit holding a pinwheel.

“Happiness has a language of its own. Sometimes, it’s just holding a pinwheel,” wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actress looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured flair skirt paired with a pink blouse, holding a pinwheel against a pink background.

The actress mentioned she was dressed for the dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4”. She is one of the judges of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Shilpa is set to make her comeback in films with “Hungama 2”.

Vidya Balan: ‘Is there fear of loss of stardom? Not at the moment’

Mumbai– Vidya Balan says she does not have the fear of losing the stardom she has gained over the years with her power-packed performances. She admits, though, that it hurts when a film of hers does not do perform well because she is always intensely involved in anything that she does.

“When you are going through a low, it is very tough, especially because it is all very public. When your films don’t work, for example. It affects me badly because I am so intensely involved in my films. I give so much of myself to my films,” Vidya said while speaking to IANS.

The actress says the most painful part of the experience is that she feels “rejected or unloved” when such a thing happens.

“It is heartbreaking, there is no doubt about it and then you feel unloved and rejected. I think that is what is painful. You can’t make sense of it. Only later are you able to look at the situation objectively and say, ‘oh that is why this film did not resonate with people’. When it is fresh, I think it is always very tough,” she said.

However, loss of stardom is a notion that has never bothered her, Vidya added. “Is there fear of loss of stardom? Not at the moment, no,” said the actress, flashing the trademark smile.

Vidya was recently seen in Amit Masurkar’s film “Sherni”, where she played an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. The film also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala, and garnered a positive response upon release. The film released on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)