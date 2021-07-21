Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Elakshi Gupta, Poonam Pandey, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh: ‘Naa dooja koi’ is a romantic song from a girl’s point of view

Hyderabad– Actress Rakul Preet Singh appears in the music video of Jyotica Tangri’s new song “Naa dooja koi”. The video has crossed 25 million views on YouTube in less than a week, and the actress is happy that the song is catching up.

“This song is super romantic and from a girl’s point of view. The beauty of this song is that it tells a full story in the video I’m so overwhelmed with the viewership it has hit and the love it has got from the audience. This is a beautiful song that grows on you,” Rakul tells IANS.

The music and lyrics of the song are credited to Arko and the video also stars actor Pavail Gulati.

Elakshi Gupta opens up on her Marathi debut ‘Bhram’

Mumbai– Actress Elakshi Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” will soon be seen in her Marathi debut film “Bhram”. The actress says that although she met the cast for the first time, she got a lot of support from everyone.

“The production house, director Vaibhav Londhe and the star cast all were really supportive. We all did enjoy the process and gave our best. I didn’t know any of my co- stars before. I met them directly on set. Everyone is friendly and supportive. We used to discuss the scene and suggest each other to get into our better version so that the whole scene gets perfect,” she tells IANS.

Elakshi also sheds light on what kind of character she is playing.

“I am playing the girlfriend of the lead actor who is also one of the suspects in this suspense story,” she says.

The actress will also be seen in her next Bollywood film “Luv You Shankar”.

Poonam Pandey on Raj Kundra: He leaked my number with the message ‘I’ll strip for you’

Mumbai– Actress-model Poonam Pandey claims businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundras husband Raj Kundra, upon a contractual disagreement in 2019, leaked her number along with a message that said “I will strip for you”.

Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 after being arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing pornographic content.

Poonam had earlier filed a case against Kundra and his associates at Armsprime Media, the company that was handling her app. She had complained that they were illegally using her videos even after their contract had ended.

Poonam had also made a statement that following the disagreement, her number and some images were leaked. This resulted in her getting calls that were derogatory in nature.

In a video message to IANS, Poonam said: “When I said no to signing the contract, he leaked my phone number with a caption, ‘Call me now. I will strip for you’. He released this message along with my personal number and broadcast it. I still remember that after that my phone rang non-stop. I got calls from the whole world, including threatening messages.”

Poonam also said that she had to go into hiding.

“I was not home. I was living like a fugitive. I was scared that something would happen to me because of the kind of messages I used to get, such as ‘I know where you are’. It was scary,” Poonam said.

Kriti Sanon releases ‘Mimi’ track ‘Rihaayi de’, sung by AR Rahman

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon released the music video of the track “Rihaayi de” on her social media account on Wednesday. The track has been sung and composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The actress uploaded a still from the track on Instagram and captioned it as: “Kaun samjhe dard tere, kaun tujhko #RihaayiDe? The most soulful song of #Mimi ! A personal favourite.”

In “Mimi”, Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Mika Singh: Rahul Vaidya really wanted Daler Mehndi to perform at his wedding

Mumbai– Punjabi singer Mika Singh says his brother Daler Mehndi was Rahul Vaidya’s preferred choice for a performance at his wedding.

“Rahul desperately wanted Daler paaji to perform at his wedding. I had a word and I basically needed to get him on board. Daler paaji being the professional that he is refused initially due to monetary talks and things like that but finally we managed to get him on board. Daler paaji has a huge heart,” Mika said.

Mika added: “It was a happy ending and we all had a lot of fun at the wedding. My brother Rahul and bhabi Disha had a lot of fun and they were super happy. That’s what made it worth it. All’s well that ends well, I must say.”

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with actress Disha Parmar on July 16. The newly-married couple later shared glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media. (IANS)