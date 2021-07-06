Bollywood Roundup: Pakkhi Hegde, Adnan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Pakkhi Hegde excited about her first multilingual film ‘Manishankar’

Mumbai– Actress Pakkhi Hegde has predominantly worked in Bhojpuri and Marathi films, and has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. She is now excited about her new South Indian multilingual film “Manishankar”. Shooting of the film started on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited about Manishankar where I’m playing the titular character of Mani. This project gives me an opportunity to explore the undiscovered side of myself. I’ve played a girl next door in a few films, but in this film I will be doing some hardcore action scenes with high-voltage drama. This excites me more as they are my favourite genres. For me it is important to play a substantial role in every movie. If the script and the character is impactful, I wouldn’t mind playing an 18-year-old girl or a 60-year-old woman,” she said.

The film is directed by G. Venkata Krishnan (GVK) and produced by K. Siva Shankar Rao. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Adnan Khan: High time to unite against plastic pollution

Mumbai– The ongoing month is being observed as Plastic Free July, and actor Adnan Khan says people should unite in the fight against plastic pollution.

“Plastic pollution is a problem that the whole world is facing today. Collectively, we need to take quick action and say no to plastic. It is a fact we are aware of that plastic waste does not degrade at a sustainable rate. The more we continue to make, the more waste continues to build up. When plastic waste does not get disposed of properly it ends up in the environment, which causes devastating impact,” Adnan tells IANS.

The actor reveals that he has already quit purchasing plastic stuff.

“Plastic is really cheap and durable and these are the two factors that make it one of the most used material. The way plastic has made a place in every sphere of our living, it is really hard to think of a plastic-less life. But its high time to say ‘no’. We need to be responsible. I have already stopped buying bottled water and using plastic bags and straws,” says Adnan, who was last seen in the TV drama “Ishq Subhan Allah”.

Taapsee Pannu: Want to reaffirm audience trust in me for choosing quality films

Mumbai– Taapsee Pannu has been signed up for a Telugu film titled “Mishan Impossible”. The actress says she wants to reaffirm the trust the audience has in her for choosing quality.

“In last seven years I have always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience, movies that I will spend my time and money on. And ‘Mishan Impossible’ is one of them,” Taapsee said.

She added: “I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I’m doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this.”

Taapsee joined the team of the film today. Welcoming the actress on to the sets, the makers released a working still where the actress can be seen with a broken hand. She looks anxious, as she watches something on the laptop.

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy produce the film, while N M Pasha is the associate producer. The film has cinematography handled by Deepak Yeragara and music scored by Mark K. Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.

Nia Sharma: Hair flip is a different high

Mumbai– Actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning picture on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hairflip.

Nia posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a stunning white ensemble. She completed her look with bright make-up and beach curls.

“Hair Flip is a different high,” she wrote as the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series “Jamai 2.0”, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”. (IANS)