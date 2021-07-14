Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Karisma Kapoor calls Suniel Shetty the biggest prankster

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor says Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are the biggest pranksters on a film set in Bollywood, though for her Suniel will always top the charts.

Karisma and Suniel have worked together in films such as “Rakshak”, “Sapoot”, “Baaz: Bird In Danger” and “Krishna”, and she recalled two occasion where he pranked her.

“We were shooting for a film in Chennai and I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people flocked around so, I thought that he must be a senior artiste from the South who I may not know. Later, Anna (Suniel Shetty) asked me to meet him. We clicked photos together and talked for almost 20 minutes. Later, before the shot, the man in dhoti earlier was dabbing my face with a puff! I immediately went to Suniel, enquiring about him, and to my shock he revealed it was a prank and the person was actually his make-up artist,” recalls Karisma.

She mentions a second incident, too.

“During an action sequence, I noticed there were two men with daggers coming at each other. In no time, they started fighting. I was so scared that I asked for the police or someone from the unit to stop the fight. Just when I was literally in tears, Suniel revealed it was just a prank!” the actress says.

Kajol shows shades of her ‘dramatic’ avatar

Mumbai– Actress Kajol took to Instagram on Wednesday to share random photos meant to define the drama quotient about her persona.

“So apparently, I’m dramatic,” the actress wrote as caption.

In the picture post, the actress uploaded three dramatic pictures, sharing a laughter pose, a wink pose, and a surprised look. She is dressed in a black women’s suit.

The actress was last seen in the film “Tribhanga”.

Her future projects include the biopic film titled “Sasi Lalitha”, “Velaiilla Pattadhari 3” and Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif turns Barbie in pink tie-dye outfit

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif channels her inner Barbie spirit in a new video she has posted on social media, dressed in a pink outfit.

In a motion picture she posted on Instagram, Katrina sports a bright pink tie-dye shirt dress. She completes her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings.

“Cover me in (sun emoji),” Katrina captioned the clip, which currently has 586K likes.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan.

The actress is also attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.

Preity Zinta’s words of wisdom on ‘slow motion’

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta shared a few words of wisdom on slowing things down, with a slow-motion video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the clip, she is seen wearing chunky sunglasses, and a floral tube top.

“Sometimes you just have to slow things down… Matlab (slow motion main) #vacation #ting,” she wrote as caption.

Going by her hashtags, it seems that the actress is out on vacation.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Kangana Ranaut to host reality show

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series “Temptation Island”.

“Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island, and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kickstart the shoot,” a source close to the development revealed.

The show “Temptation Island” brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

Besides this, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film “Thalaivi”, which has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

She also has “Dhaakad”, the period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” and “Tejas” in the pipeline. Besides this, Kangana will also don the director’s hat for “Emergency”, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Tuesday, the official website of her film production company Manikarnika Films announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production “Tiku Weds Sheru”. (IANS)