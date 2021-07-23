Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Parull Chaudhry, Muskan Bamne, and more…

Jacqueline flaunts ‘sexy back’

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring with a glamorous picture flaunting her “sexy back” on social media.

She posted two pictures on Instagram on Friday. In the first one, sporting a short bob haircut, minimum make-up the “Kick” actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long lashes and orange lip-tint.

In the second, Jacqueline’s toned back is towards the camera, captioned: “You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow.”

Speaking about her work, the actress recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill.

Jacqueline has her date diary full as she has several releases coming up.

She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Parull Chaudhry excited to play ‘hoity-toity aunt’

Mumbai– Actress Parull Chaudhry will soon be seen playing a prim and prom south Mumbai lady in the upcoming show “Bhagya Lakshmi”.

Even though she doesn’t connect with her character personally, the actress enjoyed portraying the part.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the upcoming show will follow the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background always puts others’ needs before her’s.

In the show, television actress Aishwarya Khare has been paired opposite actor Rohit Suchanti to play the lead characters.

Playing the role of an aunt, Parull will be seen essaying the character of Karishma Oberoi — a woman born and brought up in south Mumbai who lives a rather lavish life.

Talking about her character in the show, Parull says: “I am extremely excited about playing the hero’s hoity-toity aunt. When I was offered the role first, I knew this is the type of character I would like to play. While there isn’t any resonance with my character and personality, I definitely feel she is someone I can effortlessly pull off.”

Parull finds her role challenging yet entertaining.

If you feel the character, audience will feel it too: Muskan Bamne

Mumbai– Television actress Muskan Bamne, who is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi Shah in the daily soap “Anupamaa”, feels that actors should always give their 100 per cent to any character they play on-screen.

“I feel that whatever character is given to you, you should give it your all. You should give your 100 per cent to it. If you feel the character, the audience will feel it too,” Muskan tells IANS.

The actress, who has been part of TV shows like “Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot” and “Super Sisters”, picks the latter as her favourite.

“In Super Sisters, I played a Haryanvi girl. It revolved around two sisters who had magical super powers, which they used to help the common people. It is my favourite because I got to speak Haryanvi and my character was a little tomboyish too. It was fun doing it,” says Muskan.

Talking about her current show, Muskan revealed that she fell in love with the script of “Anupamaa” as soon as she heard it.

“The first thing I noticed in the script was that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loving, caring and loves her dad and mom, but things change when Kavya comes into their life. She goes through a difficult time. I feel the character graph is just amazing as it allows me to explore so many different emotions,” she says.

Parineeti Chopra: Playing Saina Nehwal was fulfilling

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra says that watching her movie “Saina” on television is going to be a fulfilling experience. She recalls the days she spent preparing for the role.

While sharing her experience, Parineeti says: “‘Saina’ has inspired millions and it was extremely fulfilling to play her on screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying out of pain on the court. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me pointers on how to mould myself for the role, since she played a sports character in the past.”

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal says it was surreal to see her own life on screen. She is delighted looking at Amole Gupte’s creative vision, Parineeti and child actor Naishaa’s portrayal of her character.

“This experience of re-watching my journey has made me realise that sure, hard work and talent is what drives you to live your dreams, but one of the most important aspects is the support system. I am indebted to my parents, my husband and coaches as without them, my life wouldn’t be the same. They constantly motivated me and pushed me to chase my dreams, and that’s what kept me going on the most difficult days. I can only hope that my story will positively motivate young dreamers to go all out in the pursuit of their dreams,” says Saina. (IANS)