Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar’s quick makeover

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans with a quick makeover on social media.

Bhumi posted a video on Instagram. The clip see the actress applying foundation, contouring, and doing her lips and hair.

“Let’s start the week with some fun on #Reels #Bbeauty #monday,” Bhumi wrote as caption.

On the professional front, the actress recently announced she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘random clicks of self care’ is all about her love for coffee

Mumbai– Shanaya Kapoor took to social media on Monday and uploaded a series of selfies.

“Random clicks of self care,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

In the series of self-clicked pictures, Shanaya posted nine pictures in one post. The posts reflected her love for coffee, as in two pictures she is seen holding a cup of coffee and in another she is making a cup of coffee for herself. In the other pictures and video clips she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will make her debut in Bollywood in an untitled film from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be cast opposite actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle, and has Shashank Khaitan as director.

Sunny Leone posts a funny video on people going to the mountains advising to “Stay home”

Mumbai– Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday advising fans to stay home.

“Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere.. neither should you!! #SunnyLeone #dontbeanidiot#StayHome #StaySafe,” wrote Sunny Leone as caption with a clip that has the cautionary advice “Mountains are calling” written on it.

In the video Sunny is seen on the set of a film. Dressed in a brown jumpsuit she runs into a crowded place. The video cuts to an alarming picture of hundreds of people on a road in the mountains. In the end, Sunny is seen returning back slowly with a panicked face.

As photos and videos of thronging tourists have been circulating on social media, Sunny shared the post to urge people to avoid travel.

Sunny’s upcoming projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Tiger Shroff inspires fans with Monday fitness video

Mumbai– Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video clip of his Monday fitness routine.

“Hope u guys have a flying start to the week,” wrote Tiger on instagram.

In the boomerang video clip, Tiger wears activewear and is seen doing a backflip in a fitness studio.

The actor is active on his social media as he constantly updates fans with his fitness goals.

Minutes after the video clip was posted, Tiger’s Instagram page was flooded with comments.

Actor Ronit Roy wrote: “I can never get tired of seeing your videos Tigi! Inspiring and awesome to say the least!”

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasberakr commented: “Nailed that landing Wow!!”

“John Wick 3” actor Mark Dacasos commented: “Tiger, Awesome! Please watch out for that pipe; you went so high I thought you were going to hit your feet! Much aloha.”

Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including “Ganapath”, “Baaghi 4”, “Heropanti 2” and “Rambo”.

Ileana D’cruz flaunts tan in yellow bikini

Mumbai– Actress Ileana Dcruz is spending her day at the beach, going by the post she has shared on social media.

Ileana posted a picture on her Instagram story, where she is seen flaunting her perfect tan in a stunning bright yellow bikini. She completed her look with a golden chain, flaunting a no-makeup look.

For the caption, she wrote: “Tan (tick mark emoji)”.

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film “The Big Bull” starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda. (IANS)