Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s new film

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Joha on Tuesday announced his new directorial, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Incidentally July 6, the day of announcement, is also Ranveer Singh’s birthday.

“A special announcement on my special day! Presenting — Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy,” Ranveer wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Johar said he would be directing his “favourite people” Alia and Ranveer in an upcoming film titled “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

“Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy,” Karan Johar tweeted.

Alia wrote in an Instagram post: “Legendary, evergreen and inspirational! Meet the rest of the pillars of this kahaani – Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Later in the day, veteran actor Dharmendra posted on social media to state that his fans would return to a romantic role again in this film. (IANS)