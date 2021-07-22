Adhyayan Summan releases teaser of new single ‘Jab se dekha’

Mumbai– Actor-singer Adhyayan Summan released the teaser of his upcoming single “Jab se dekha” on Thursday.

The song has been written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G. The teaser gives a glimpse into the chemistry between Adhyayan and Mallaikaa Chheda, who also eature in the video.

Talking about his new single, Adhyayan said: “As a child, I always knew acting was my calling, but it’s only when I grew up that I realised music too holds such a special place in my heart. Pursuing music has been life changing. I wanted to bring the best of music to my listeners After the love I received for ‘aaya na tu 2.0’, ‘Soniyo 2.0’, ‘Pegg Daariya’, ‘Rang jaaye’, my next single is one step closer to that vision.”

He adds: “‘Jab se dekha’ is more than just a song for me, it’s a passion project as every time I listen to it, I go down the memory lane and think about my love at first sight experience, I am very excited to present this song to my audience and for them to have their deja-vu moment”

The track will release on July 28. (IANS)