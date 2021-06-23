Yoga across generations

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– The benefits of practicing yoga is well known to one and all. Not only does it keep you healthy but also rejuvenates the mind and soul. When it comes to being healthy there’s no such thing as starting out too young; don’t take out word for it, just check out these Bollywood celebrities who swear by yoga and are passing down the ‘good habit’ to the next generation.

Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of themselves doing yoga with their near and dear, so get inspired and stretch!

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and four-year-old son Taimur doing yoga on her Instagram account.

“Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son… we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home…,” Kareena captioned the photos.

She also posted a picture of herself doing yoga, sharing that she has been doing yoga since 2006, when she signed the films ‘Tashan’ and ‘Jab We Met’.

Kareena wrote: “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible one… which kept me fit and strong (sic).”

Further revealing that it was difficult to get back to it after two babies and four months postpartum, she continued: “Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people. On that note, I’m going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too (sic).”

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared images of her yoga session with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and 10-year-old granddaughter Samara.

“If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic, it is the importance of physical and mental well-being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant,” wrote Neetu Kapoor captioning the pictures.

Adding: “Hence, it is no surprise, the theme of this year’s, International Yoga Day 2021, is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. To celebrate Yoga’s holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practiced yoga, as a family — Three generations together today. We wish you a happy world yoga day.”

Actress Twinkle Khanna shared an old photo along with daughter Nitara Kumar. “I have always said that a round of pranayama a day keeps my inner werewolf at bay. It is the sankalpas I make during my practise that determine the course of my life. #yogadayeveryday #throwback,” she wrote.

Soha Ali Khan got her yoga partner in daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing a picture in which the mother-daughter duo is seen doing pranayam, she wrote: “Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday.” (IANS)