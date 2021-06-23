Summer refreshing mango dessert

New Delhi– This summer, try stirring up some traditional Indian chillers and street drinks, made from seasonal fruits, herbs and spices. These traditional coolers are the perfect way to beat the heat on sizzling summer days. Bharti Sanghi, Founder, LIFE — Artisanal food, shares two desert recipes made from mangoes that are high on taste as well as nutrition and super easy to make.

MANGO KULFI

Ingredients:

* Mango pulp 2 cups

* Milk Powder 1 cup

* Milkmaid 1 cup (400gms)

* Chopped pistachios for garnishing

* Chopped almonds for garnishing

Instruction:

Step 1: Heat ï¿½ cup water in a non-stick pan. Add milk powder and whisk well.

Step 2: Add Milkmaid and keep whisking. Add mango pulp and keep whisking. Cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Remove from heat, cool the mixture, pour into kulfi moulds, cover and freeze for overnight.

Step 4: Demould kulfi and cut into halves. Garnish with chopped pistachios, almonds and serve immediately.

AAM RAS

Ingredients:

12 good quality mangoes

3-4 tbsp. sugar

Instruction:

Step 1: Soak and cut the mangoes in slices.

Step 2: Peel the skin.

Step 3: Place all the mangoes and sugar in a blender.

Step 4: Blend till very smooth you can see a very smooth pulp.

Step 5: At this stage, pulp will be too thick, add a little water and mix once more time.

Step 6: Transfer into a big bowl and chill the ras until required.

Step 7: Serve in a serving bowl (IANS)