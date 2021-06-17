Sumbul Siddiqui, Cambridge’s Youngest and First Muslim Mayor in Massachusetts, Shares Her Vision on Chai with Manju

CAMBRIDGE, MA– Sumbul Siddiqui is the youngest mayor of Cambridge and the first Muslim mayor of any city or municipality in Massachusetts. Cambridge is home to institutions like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has emerged as one of the top hubs of the world’s premier life sciences companies.

In an exclusive video interview on Chai With Manju, Mayor Siddiqui talks about dealing with COVID-19, her family, causes she believes in, her favorite places in Cambridge, and about her mother and her future plans.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Some of the causes that Mayor Siddiqui has supported include access to better housing, racial justice, and immigration–all subject matters that she can personally relate to, as her parents immigrated to the United States from Karachi, Pakistan, when she just 2 years old.

Mayor Siddiqui also worked as a legal aid attorney for most vulnerable population after getting a Bachelor’s degree in public policy from Brown University followed by a Law degree from Northwestern Pritzker College of Law.

Mayor Siddiqui is a long time Cambridge resident. As a Cambridge Rindge and Latin student, she co-founded the Cambridge Youth Involvement Subcommittee, now the Cambridge Youth Council, currently in its 16th year. Her activism in Cambridge earned her a Cambridge Peace and Justice Award.

Between college and law school, she served as an AmeriCorps fellow at New Profit, a Boston nonprofit organization dedicated to improving social mobility for children, families, and their communities.