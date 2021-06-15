Producer Prernaa Arora to direct two songs in ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’

Mumbai– Producer Prernaa V. Arora will direct a couple of songs in her upcoming production, “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”.

The horror film directed by Vishal Mishra marks the return of Mallika Sherawat and the big screen debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, and also features Vivek Oberoi, debutant Shivin Narang and Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about Prernaa directing songs in the film, director Mishra says: “I was extremely happy with the vision of Prernaa as she conceptualised the song in a very contemporary way but at same time keeping in mind the sensibility of nineties’ melodies of the song. We head to Lucknow for the final schedule of the film, for 18 days.”

The film is said to be based on true events at Saffron BPO, reportedly one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in this BPO. (IANS)