Original is what I always do, recreations are additions: Tanishk Bagchi

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– Indian music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating some of the most popular songs of Hindi cinema, such as in for tracks like ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ and ‘Masakali 2.0’, says that he has always done recreations taking permission from the concerned records label.

Often called the king of remixes, Bagchi speaks to IANSlife in a candid interview:

Q: You have created a fair number of remixes, along with original songs. Do you have a preference out of the two, and why is that?

A: I love making music. Doesn’t have to be a preference. Original is what I always do and recreations are like additions just like how other music directors like Vishal Shekhar and Amit Trivedi and Rochak and all others also do.

Q: You often receive critique for recreating songs, but it’s also true that you are ranked high on almost all ‘most-heard or streamed’ charts. How do you interpret this?

A: My family and fans always support my music whether it’s original or semi-original like recreations. I always get appreciation for my music.

Q: While you have said that trolls don’t bother you, what do you have to say about the creators of the original music shunning remixes?

A: Like everyone, as I said, I also have done recreations taking the permission from the record label, same like how Vishal Shekhar did ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ and Amit Trivedi did ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’.

Q: You have said you create music for the modern millennial. What sort of music does the average millennial like? How do you try to capture it in your songs?

A: There’s no genre as such. People like good songs and honesty in music.

Q: Do you foresee any new trends in music which the pandemic life could bring about, for instance more dance music? Has it influenced your approach to composition at all?

A: Everything will go back to the way it was as nothing can change this industry. Yes, it might take time but it will come back to life again soon. As far as music is concerned, I am here to take care of it. Just like how I created a record with ‘Lut Gaye’ and ‘Nach Meri Raani’ in this lockdown.

Q: What’s keeping you busy currently? What’s upcoming?

A: There’s lots in store. Wait for the bang. (IANS)