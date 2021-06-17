Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on ‘Saiyaan ji’ video crossing 400mn views

Mumbai– The music video of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new track “Saiyaan ji” has crossed 400 million views on YouTube, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, whose dance in the video became quite popular, says the success of the track means the world to her.

“‘Saiyaan ji’ crossing the 400 million views mark is a truly a special moment for me. and for many reasons. Honey Singh sir and I have had a great run with all the film songs we’ve collaborated on so far, but to cross this huge milestone with our very first single together means the world to me, ” says the actress, who was recently seen in the OTT release “Ajeeb Dastaans”.

The song, which released in January, marked the fourth collaboration between Honey Singh and Nushrratt who have in the past delivered hits like “Chote chote peg” and “Dil chori’.

About “Saiyaan ji”, she said: “This is such a special collaboration as, unlike in a mainstream film, in a single, we really cannot draw from the character we’re playing in the film. A single has an altogether unique narrative and style of shooting and, for an artiste, it’s so exciting to slip into the skin of someone almost unfamiliar. The entire shoot, the location and the team made this so much fun for me! I can only whole-heartedly thank and give all the credit to Honey Sir and his creative team for the magic in the song.”

Nushrratt will next be seen in “Chhorri”, “Hurdang”, “Janhit Mein Jaari’ and “Ram Setu”. (IANS)