Mahika Sharma on friendship with adult star Danny D: People assumed I am a sex worker

Mumbai– Actress Mahika Sharma will be seen with adult film star Danny D in upcoming film “The Modern Culture”. She claims that after she decided to work with Danny, people started discriminating against her and assuming that she is a sex worker. The actress opened up on the subject while speaking of social misconceptions on the occasion of International Sex Workers Day, observed on Wednesday.

“After I decided to work with my friend and adult star Danny D in a movie, people started assuming I was a sex worker. I was actually discriminated against without fact-check. But instead of justifying myself I collected all my pain and compared how miserable a life sex workers must be living, and I planned to help them,” says Mahika.

Former Miss Teen Northeast Mahika Sharma has been a part of various charities and NGOs, and has worked for human rights, women and children’s health, and sex workers’ rehabilitation in India with an aim to end prostitution.

“I want to bring prostitution to end. Even now when porn is banned in our country, there are a number of adult films being released here with local artistes on different digital networks, which is sad. We need to draw attention to such matters legally,” she says. (IANS)