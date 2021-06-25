Kailash Kher on collaborating with Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman

Mumbai– Singer Kailash Kher calls it a “divine coincidence” to collaborate with the Grammy-winning artiste Wouter Kellerman on the latest released “Gratitude song”. He adds that the song has been made keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiration “to make yoga a way of life in order to stay healthy, especially in the time of pandemic”.

The song involves South African artiste Lira, Aeone (the UK), Tito Da. Fire (Nigeria), Gazza (Namibia), along with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari and Naresh Kamath. It was released on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

“It is such a divine coincidence that last year we discussed with Grammy Award winner composer and musician Wouter Kellerman about a collaboration on a project and this huge project came all together as ‘Gratitude song’. Let’s Heal the world by yoga and music,” said Kher.

Sonu Nigam added: “Yoga has been an important life-transforming factor in my life and thus to be a part of a musical tribute to yoga, alongside my peers, is an honour.”

The song released on the app Damroo. (IANS)