Jahnvi Kapoor’s summer beach glam

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Actress Jahnvi Kapoor’s looks are trending. Keeping it fun and sassy, the young star plays with bright hues and bold colours. The millennial flaunts her envious curves in colourful bikins and a metallic maillot. In her latest pictures on Instagram, Kapoor is seen enjoying the sunset at the beach and in her villa at the Maldives.

Jahnvi wears a white bikini top by OOKIOH with a contrasting leopard print bikini bottom. She held a striking pose against the setting sun complete with wet hair. She captioned the picture: “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

Get inspired by some of her most ravishing bikini looks. (IANS)