Indian women archers geared up to qualify for Olympics

Paris– The Indian women recurve archers, including Olympian Deepika Kumari, are geared up to seal a team quota place at an Olympic qualification tournament starting here on Thursday.

“We have completed our 10-day quarantine at Vichy Sports Complex on Tuesday. Our Covid-19 report is negative and we will shift to the official team hotel on Thursday,” team coach Purnima Mahato told IANS.

Deepika had qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the individual event in November 2019, but the Indian team was off the target in that event.

In the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament, top three teams will be allotted quota places for the Olympics. The 2020 season was disrupted by the pandemic.

“Deepika, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat will compete in the Olympic qualification tournament while Madhu Vedwan is a reserve player. The Paris competition is the last chance to achieve team quota places,” said Purnima.

Thursday is the reporting time and official practice will take place on Friday. The women’s team event is scheduled for Sunday.

“We could practice during quarantine at the Vichy Sports Complex which is on the outskirts of the main city. The complex is huge for training. All the players are fit and looking forward to giving their best,” said Purnima.

The men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav had won team quota place in the men’s category during the 2019 World Championships in the Netherlands.

The Olympic qualification tournament will be followed by the World Cup Stage 3 from June 21. (IANS)