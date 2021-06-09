India Society of Worcester Launches a New Initiative “Women Empowering Women” and Hosts its Kick Off Event on June 10th

WORCESTER, MA–India Society of Worcester, one of the oldest Indian American community organizations, known as ISW, has launched a new a new initiative for women from all walks of life to come together and empower each other by sharing their life experiences.

The mission of the new initiative, called Women Empowering Women, is to provide a creative platform empowering women by transforming the “I can’t to I can!”

“Our vision is that every woman, immigrant or citizen, artist or engineer, scientist or educator, professional or homemaker should have a platform to inspire their community,” ISW said in a statement. “In this initiative, we will organize events every 6 to 8 weeks to facilitate a creative environment for a meaningful conversation.”

To kick off the program, the organization’s first event is scheduled on June 10th via zoom.

Topic: Balancing Passion with Profession

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Venue: Virtual via Zoom.

Organizers said it will be an interactive forum featuring leading women in the New England area. The panelists will share their experiences on how women can multitask with finesse. Panelists include

Terri Camesano: Dean of Graduate Studies – WPI (and a competitive ballroom dancer)

Kalyani Kanuri: Senior Manager Finance at Quest Diagnostics and Mrs. Massachusetts 2016 (Jewel of India and a Bollywood dancer)

Yogita Miharia: Director of Quality Assurance -Oracle and IAGB Director, actor winner of the “Excellence in Acting” Power World Global Awards)

Manju Sheth: President, India New England Multimedia and Creator of Chai with Manju and IMANE President 2013)

Aditi Taylor: Senior Vice President – MFS Investment Management and former president of IAGB and NEMM President.

Register at https://iswonline.org/event-4231824?fbclid=IwAR2ZAQLZSeFlW_2Be04A6vvXaQuk1AIKpKdgF3jSPiXRa8RXUcol4gbKedA

Zoom: Meeting ID: 970 1456 1151, Passcode: INDIA2021