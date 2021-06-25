Godavari to Open Madras Dosa in Boston’s Booming Seaport District and 1947 by Godavari in Norwood

BOSTON—Godavari, which has been consistently ranked by INDIA New England News readers as one of top Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, is opening two more restaurants: Madras Dosa Company in Boston’s booming Seaport District, and 1947 by Godavari in Norwood, MA.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Godavari founder Koushik Koganti talks about introducing a new Dosa concept in Boston and the overall growth of Godavari and its affiliated restaurants and franchises.

To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

Madras Dosa Company, which is scheduled to open in July, is located at 55 Boston Wharf Road in Boston. The upcoming 1947 by Godavari will be located at 997 Providence Highway in Norwood.

Total number of Godavari and its affiliated restaurants, including franchises, today are 25 in various states across the country, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Kansas and Florida.