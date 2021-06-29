Free Arts & Crafts Workshops for Children in July and August in Boston

BOSTON–The Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of participatory arts programming that provides children the opportunity to express their creativity while working on fun projects with local artists.

ParkARTS Arts and Crafts Workshops are sponsored by Highland Partners Charitable Fund with additional support by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Summer Grant program.

From Allston to Mattapan, kids ages three to ten can enjoy a wide variety of arts and crafts activities held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in parks across the city. Visit boston.gov/arts-crafts-workshops for more information and to register (registration is encouraged, but only required for groups of eight or more).

Participation is free and all materials are provided. Groups of eight or more may make prior arrangements by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or emailing Steve.Kruszkowski@Boston.gov.

In addition, the Marionette Puppet Show series will return in July and August at 11 a.m. at selected children’s workshops. Boston’s parks will come alive with these whimsical puppet shows that will delight the child in everyone. Experience the unique charm of Rosalita’s Puppets featuring marionettes made by professional actor-puppeteer Charlotte Anne Dore.

Arts and Crafts Workshops dates and locations are as follows (from 10 a.m. to 12 noon):

Tuesdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27

Harambee Park, Dorchester/Mattapan

Medal of Honor Park, South Boston

Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28

American Legion Playground, East Boston

Iacono Park, Hyde Park

Thursdays, July 8, 15, 22, 29

Ringer Playground, Allston

Gertrude Howes Playground, Roxbury

Fridays, July 9, 16, 23, 30

Mozart Street Playground, Jamaica Plain

Almont Park, Mattapan

Tuesdays, August 3, 10

Fallon Field, Roslindale

Harvard Mall, Charlestown

Wednesdays, August 4, 11

Myrtle Street Playground, Beacon Hill

Hynes Playground, West Roxbury

Thursdays, August 5, 12

Ringgold Park, South End

Dorchester Park, Dorchester

Fridays, August 6, 13

Langone Park, North End

Downer Avenue Playground, Dorchester

Rosalita’s Puppets Marionette Performances are at 11 a.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

Friday, July 16: Mozart Street Playground, Jamaica Plain

Friday, July 30: Almont Park, Mattapan

Week of August 2nd: TBD

Thursday August 12: Ringgold Park, South End

For information on this and other ParkARTS programs, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.boston.gov/parkarts or follow @BostonParksDept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.