Follow Sonam Kapoor’s night skincare regime

By Puja Gupta

new Delhi– Actress Sonam Kapoor has been sharing various videos revealing her skincare, haircare and other health and lifestyle habits on her Instagram handle.

In her latest post, the actress shared her night skincare regime and the products she uses.

Wearing an ivory satin night suit, the actress is seen stating: “After all my cleaning is done, I use an eye cream… My under eye is very dry so I have to use that. I use it lightly because too much cream can cause built up inside your tear ducts and cause swelling. I use it very lightly and gently.

“Then I use this amazing face cream that I get from Lancer. But if that is not available then I use any moisturizing night cream with Vitamin E. Vitamin E is amazing for your skin… It’s the best thing for your skin,” she says asserting the importance of Vitamin E for the skin. “And then I use lip balm.”

The video is episode 6 of Sonam’s Instagram series ‘Vanity Vignettes’ which she started during the lockdown. The actress gives an insight into her beauty routine and makeup hacks. In the previous episode, she shares three tips for glowing skin. In the caption, she writes: “From drinking at least 4 bottles of water a day to munching on delicious bowls of salad — I do it all (sic).”

Her first piece of advice: “Water! Water is the best thing for your skin. Dehydration is not good for your skin, not good for your body, not good for anything — your mental health or physical health… nothing but water is essential, important and amazing. Keep drinking a lot of water.”

Secondly, she empahsised on consuming omega. “If you are a non-vegetarian, fish is the best way to get your omegas. If you’re a vegetarian then I would suggest you to get it from nuts, seeds … walnuts, different chia seeds, lotus seeds or vegetable oils like olive oil, sunflower oil. These are all amazing for your skin.”

She also shared the importance of including fibre in our diet for glowing skin. “Lots of vegetables, lots of fruits which are low in sugar and salads because the more fibre you have, the fuller you’ll get and the cleaner your system would be. So chop out that carrot, chop out that broccoli, doodhi (bottle gourd), anything. Just have lots of vegetables.” (IANS)