Five bathroom space trends

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Whether you are trying to wake up from your sleepy tendrils from the night before or relaxing after a long tiring day — a soothing shower in your most private space, aka bathroom, can do it all. In fact, for most of us, the bathroom is a space that provides us with a comfortable and secure sanctum, somewhere we rinse off our stress, alleviate our mood with a peppy song or relax muscles with a soothing number, have imaginary arguments and definitely make lots and lots of future plans.

Having a bathroom with traditional charms but new-age premium beauty is like a dream come true. So, how do you make that perfect, present-day and personalised bath space? Gaurav Malhotra, MD India and Regional Key Accounts Asia, Hansgrohe India, shares five ways through which you can modify or build your bathroom with the latest trends, comfort notions and emotional factors:

* Cross-generation bathroom designs: An average Indian family uses shared bathrooms, which means that a bathroom needs to be equipped with the right products for all ages. Right from children prone to make a waterpark out of a simple bath space to oldies who prefer to have a safe and secure space, an apt bathroom design would be more than just a modern piece of architecture. It should mandatorily include a non-slippery surface, hand railing support and floor-level showers so that there is more elbow room and space to move around. In addition, the bathroom fittings should be safe to use for all ages. Most importantly, all the functions should be easy to understand and simple to operate so that everyone can effortlessly make the most of it.

* Future-proof fittings: While trends come and go, timeless designs and ultramodern fittings transcend these trends and give you a look and feel that will remain fresh for years. For instance, innovative brands are now creating bathroom fittings with concealed manual and thermostatic solutions. This essentially makes the tap vanish inside the wall giving you extra room. With such futuristic solutions, your renovation process will also be hassle-free and cost-effective, while your designs will remain in style for a long time!

* Addressing different moods with multiple shower patterns: A long and relaxing shower doesn’t necessarily have to be a highly water-consuming activity. Simply go for a big shower head that delivers the same experience but consumes less water. A multi-jet shower with different spray types can cater to your different showering needs and moods. For example, the whirl or mono spray mode for massage-like sensation can complete an intense workout session, wake-up mood can be coupled with powerful rain-shower, and evening showers can be associated with a home-spa experience where thousands of tiny droplets with ultra-delicate texture can thoroughly relax body and mind. Apart from multiple shower modes and patterns, warm lighting effects can also contribute to a lovely ambience and alleviate your mood. Glass materials, a daub of vibrant yet appeasing colours and contrast tiles can transform your bathroom into a clean, elegant and cosy retreat.

* Nature-inspired bathrooms: Natural surfaces and materials such as pebble floors, wooden washstands, natural stone tiles and wooden platforms give an aesthetically pleasing ambience to your bathroom. Currently, wood with concrete, stone, or marble finish is trending. Natural materials like wood and stones give an impression of peace and tranquility. It can transform your routine bathing into a spa-like experience.

* Go for minimalism, but don’t forget to add your own style statement: Accessories and minimalistic equipment that don’t occupy the entire wall can offer visual spaciousness, especially in compact bathrooms. Adding lush green plants will purify the air and cleanse your refreshment zone. Tiles in earthy shades are the original eye-catchers as they spread an artistic yet calming aura.

Style your bathroom in such a way that it resonates with your thoughts. After all, a bathroom is your sanctuary, so it needs to have that intimate and personalized connection where you can rinse your worries and freshen your state of mind. (IANS)