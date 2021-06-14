Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Kirti Kulhari, Pooja Banerjee, and more…

Urvashi Rautela takes mud bath, shares photo

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a picture having mud bath, and wrote: “MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin.”

Sharing the benefits of mud bath on one’s body and skin, the actress added: “Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains.”

Kirti Kulhari: ‘Shaadisthan’ motivated me to learn more about music

New Delhi– Kirti Kulhari says a big reason she loved playing the lead vocalist of a band in her new film “Shaadisthan” is because she is a musician at heart.

Kirti portrays Sasha, who is free-willed and who lives life on her own terms, and who performs in a band with three guys.

“I am a musician at heart and also fascinated by the world of music. So, I was more than thrilled when I got the opportunity to portray Sasha, the lead vocalist of a rock band. I admire a lot of qualities about her, but essaying this role allowed me to bring everything I know about music to the table,” the actress says.

She adds: “Also, Sasha and I both have strong classical roots. I started learning Indian classical vocals during my childhood and still take singing lessons whenever I get a chance. Stepping into the shoes of a musician was an extremely enjoyable experience for me, and I also got to act with three real-life musicians, which was very exciting. Once the shooting started, I got to spend time with Shenpenn (Khymsar), Apurv (Dogra) and Ajay (Jayanthi), as well as the movie’s music composers Sahil Bhatia and Nakul Sharma — an electronic-music duo. They all taught me a lot about various songs, genres, and bands, and we would often have jam sessions between scenes, which were a lot of fun.”

“Shaadisthan has also motivated me to learn more about music,” Kirti concludes, about her experience of working in the film that also features Medha Shankar, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Kay Kay Menon.

The Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Pooja Banerjee had to run wearing a 25-kg wedding lehenga

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Rhea in “Kumkum Bhagya”, reveals how she had to run wearing a lehenga weighing 25 kilos for an upcoming sequence in the show.

In the scene, Rhea is dressed as a bride for her wedding with Ranbir. While Pooja recalls dressing up in the heavy costume wasn’t hard, running in the lehenga sure was!

“For the wedding sequence, I had to dress up as a bride. While I was excited about wearing the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running in it was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really very heavy, it was almost 25 kgs. On top of it, there was the wedding jewellery. In fact, it also took me nearly 2-3 hours every day to get in and out of the look,” she said.

“To climb up and down the stairs to go to the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ set and then having to run for several sequences was a task, but I wanted it to look real and hence, I gave my best. I feel all my hard work was worth it and I have to say, I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot,” Pooja recalls shooting for the Zee TV show.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant: You introduced me to the world of acting

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan took to social media to remember her “Kedarnath” co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film “Kedarnath” where she featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars were rumoured to have dated for a while around the time.

On Monday, Sara shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where poses with Sushant in a swimming pool.

“Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” the actress wrote.

The film’s director Abhishek Kapoor took to social media earlier in the day to remember the late actor.

Sharing a close-up of Sushant on the set of the film, the director wrote: “1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever.”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

Shilpa Shetty suggests the right yoga to but stress and anxiety

Mumbai– Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety.

In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back,” she write with the clip.

“Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of. Tag a friend who should start this ritual right away!” the actress suggested.

The actress is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming films “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. (IANS)