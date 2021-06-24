Bollywood Roundup: Twinkle Khanna, Khushi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, and more…

Twinkle Khanna loves to ‘potter around’ with her plants

Mumbai– Twinkle Khanna on Thursday afternoon opened up about her green thumb, posting a picture with a money plant at her home.

“There are stars my eyes and not just on my shirt when I potter around with my plants,” she wrote in the caption, and gave the hashtag #greenthumbsup to her post.

She wears a blue denim shirt with stars printed on it in the image, and focuses on the money plant.

Twinkle’s sense of humour is not hidden from netizens ever since she ventured out to be an author after a film career.

Khushi Kapoor to sister Janhvi: ‘Love you sometimes’

Mumbai– The late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Thursday afternoon shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

In the image, the sisters are seen enjoying a sundowner at a plush restaurant during one of their travels abroad.

Khushi expressed her feelings for Janhvi in three words: “Love you sometimes.”

Janhvi wittingly commented: “Oh wow can you come here and give me attention then.”

She looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, while Khushi’s black off-shoulder woollen shrug complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

Rasika Dugal has tips on wearing an outfit

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal had some wardrobe tips for fans on Thursday, which she shared on Instagram.

Rasika posted an image dressed in a long blue dress, and shared some advice on how to wear an outfit.

“Essential steps when you wear an outfit: Step 1: (and most important)… Look for the pockets Step 2: Roll up those sleeves Step 3: Throw your hair back Step 4: Chin up and game face #OOTD #GoodVibes #Throwback #ThrowbackThursday #OOL2 #Promotions,” she wrote as caption.

Rasika has carved her niche on OTT with roles in web series such as “Mirzapur”, “Delhi Crime”, “Made In Heaven” and “Out Of Love”.

She was recently seen in season two of “Out OF Love”, directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. Incidentally, Shah was also her teacher at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Ankita Lokhande: Did you work out today?

Mumbai– Actress Ankita Lokhande is a fitness freak, often posting workout videos. On Thursday morning, Ankita uploaded a new clip showing her exercising in her apartment premises.

Dressed in her gym wear, a white T-shirt, black track pants and white shoes, Ankita is seen doing squats, plunges and other exercises. In the end, she relaxes on a yoga mat after a vigorous workout session.

“Did you work out today?” she wrote as caption.

Ankita, one of the biggest faces on Indian television, was in the limelight last year after the death of her former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has forayed Bollywood, too, working in the 2019 release, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and last year’s “Baaghi 3”.

The actress signed the Vivek Oberoi-produced murder mystery “Iti” a while back. The film also features Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan serves as composer of the film.

Shraddha Arya relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs after a long day’s shoot

Mumbai– Television actress Shraddha Arya is a diehard Rishi Kapoor fan. After a long day of shoot, the actress relaxes listening to classic melodies featuring the late Bollywood star!

Talking about her love for Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha shared: “I have been a big fan of Rishi ji since my childhood and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi ji’s melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day. He will always be my forever love and crush. He will be in our hearts.”

“Two of my most favourite songs of Rishi ji are ‘Sagar jaisi ankhon wali’ from the film, Saagar, and ‘Main shayar to nahin’ from Bobby . Even some of his other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all-time favourites, and I can watch these films anytime, anywhere,” she informed.

On the work front, Shraddha features in the Zee TV show “Kundali Bhagya” where she plays the female lead, Preeta. (IANS)