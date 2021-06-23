Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Armaan Malik, Anupam Kher, and more…

Sunny Leone caught ‘relaxing on the job’ on ‘Anamika’ set!

Mumbai– Sunny Leone was found relaxing on the set of her upcoming web series “Anamika”.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It seems the clip of an action stunt, and as she was performing she landed on a bed.

She captioned the video post: “Relaxing on the job!! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika.”

“Anamika”, an action series, marks Sunny’s debut in the digital space. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sunny will also be seen in “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Smell of cigarettes makes Armaan Malik ‘feel sick’

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik engaged in a Twitter chat with fans on Wednesday. In the course of the conversation, he revealed the smell of cigarettes makes him sick.

Replying to a fan who asked the singer whether he has ever tried smoking, Armaan tweeted: “Nope. I don’t want to also. I cannot bear the smell of cigarettes. It makes me feel sick.”

Armaan also offered quirky replies to various curious questions thrown at him by his fans, whom he calls Armaanians.

Replying to a fan who asked for a suggestion on how to woo ladies, Armaan wrote: “Guitar seekhlo and learn to sing and play O Sanam by Lucky Ali. If you’re sing well and you’re lucky enough kaam hojaayega.”

Another fan asked whether the singer plans to travel to the space, to which Armaan replied: “Not so soon. Maybe after I’m 50 probably.”

“Are you just as romantic as the songs you sing?” quizzed another fan.

To this, Armaan replied: “Yes if I really deeply love someone I can go all out. I don’t hold back.”

“Do you create for yourself or for your fans?” asked a fan.

“Interesting one! It’s a little bit of both. There are certain songs that are more for my creative satisfaction and the others are for my fans. But my fans end up liking almost all of my songs so well I guess I’m lucky,” the singer replied.

Another fan asked for his advice towards aspiring singers, to which Armaan suggested: “Don’t just become a singer. Be an artist. Learn an instrument, learn how to produce music, learn the business inside out. Be self-sufficient.”

Anupam Kher: Most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he is travelling back to Mumbai from hometown Shimla where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher.

“The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless,” Kher shared on Instagram.

“Thanks to #BimlaJi who is a family member for the last three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mom is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I am trying to do the same. This is I think called family bond. Jai Ho!,” the actor further wrote along with a video where his aged mother is trying to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the films like “Happy Birthday”, “The Last Show”, “Mungilal Rocks” and “The Kashmir Files”.

Taapsee Pannu set to return from Russia vacation

Mumbai– Taapsee Pannu shared with fans on Wednesday that she is all set to pack her bags and bid goodbye to her fun holiday in Russia.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a pensive mood, sitting by a huge window overlooking the urban landscape of Russia. She is dressed in sports attire — a white hoodie, shorts and a headband.

“Time to pack bags and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind,” she wrote as caption.

She mentioned the hashtags SaintPetersburg, Russia and TapcTravels in her post.

Taapsee has been actively sharing picturesque posts from her Russian holiday on social media. Recent pictures showing her on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a white saree and sneakers impressed netizens.

The actress is known to be an avid traveller and often travels with her sister Shagun, whenever she has a break from film shoots. Taapsee and her sister travelled to Maldives in 2020 and had shared the adventurous moments spent together on her social media.

Her next release “Haseen Dilruba”, co-starring Vikrant Massey, will release digitally on July 2. Other films in her kitty are “Shabash Mithu”, “Looop Lapeta” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Arjun Rampal shares pics from Budapest vacay with girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs from his vacation in Budapest, Hungary, with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor says he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film “Dhaakad”.

“Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad,” the actor captioned his photos.

Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with his latest platinum blonde hair colour. The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film “Dhaakad”. In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Apart from the spy thriller “Dhaakad”, Arjun will also feature in the histor ical drama “The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon”. The Ramesh Thete directorial feat ures Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appear ance in the film, too. (IANS)