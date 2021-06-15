Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has adopted a tree. The initiative comes after a large number of trees were uprooted during the Cyclone Tauktae recently. On Tuesday, Sonakshi shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen watering her adopted plant with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.

“Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!! Mumbai lost about 2363 trees because of Cyclone Tauktae and about 348 of those were in the K west ward itself… kudos to the Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward Mr. Mote and his team at @my_bmc for starting this amazing initiative where conscious people of the community can replant and adopt trees that were uprooted!” the actress shared in an Instagram post encouraging residents of Mumbai to come forward and adopt trees.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The actress is also gearing up for her digital debut with the forthcoming series “Fallen”, where she plays a cop.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu debut film ‘Sammohanam’ turns three

Mumbai– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Telugu films with “Sammohanam”, which released on this day three years ago. She went down memory lane and recalled the time she was offered the film.

Aditi played Sameera, a character that reflected the struggles of a working woman on a daily basis.

Talking about “Sammohanam” completing three years, Aditi said: “Firsts are always special. I heard this story over a phone call with (Director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately.”

She added: “There were lots of well-meaning people who told me to do a more typical big-ticket film as my first Telugu film. I loved ‘Sammohanam’ and I went with my gut and I’m so happy that I did.”

Aditi’s upcoming projects include “Hey Sinamika” opposite Dulquer Salman, and “Maha Samudram” starring Sharwanand and Siddharth.

Shilpa Shetty: ‘Shooting with my team after a year and a half’

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday posted a funny video that shows her team members falling over each other to get their share from a bowl of tadka idli she offers to them.

Her staff sings “Dulhe ka sehra” from the 2000 film “Dhadkan” to tease her as they binge on the idlis.

The actress said she is unable to figure out whether her team is excited to meet her after a year and half or they are excited to just eat the food!

“Yaaaay!! New recipes coming up, guys! Shooting with my team after a year and a half this is what happens when I meet them. Dunno if they are excited to see me or to just eat the food. Kya kahein… Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness,” she captioned the video.

Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media.

Kiara Advani flaunts action-packed avatar in latest video

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her Tuesday Instagram post.

In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer’s head.

“Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half,” Kiara captioned her video.

Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a “fitness freak” and “inspiration”.

Kiara was last seen in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawaani” where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. The actress has her kitty full with upcoming films like “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan