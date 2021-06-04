Bollywood Roundup: Shama Sikander, Swara Bhasker, Yami Gautam, and more…

Shama Sikander plants a tree at home to celebrate World Environment Day

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander planted a tree a day ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.

Shama, who has often spoken on issues pertaining to environment and balance, feels this is the right time to pay attention to our surroundings.

“The essence of this day can be felt currently in an unfortunate way. The current pandemic is a great representation of the imbalance that humans have created in the environment. Plants have enriched and protected the environment in so many ways. I decided to plant a tree in order to contribute to the wellness of environment in a humble, small way,” she told IANS.

The actress pointed out that that a contribution to the environment right now will help generations to come.

“People who are happy and live a longer life are so often seen as more connected to nature and this is backed by research in the major blue zones of the earth. Let’s all plant trees and take care of them. They actually take care of generations. Let’s follow the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. This is a war against the virus and we have to defeat it at any cost because we can,” said Shama.

Swara Bhasker reunites with ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ singer Krsna Solo in short film

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker will be part of a project with singer Krsna Solo after almost a decade when they work together in the upcoming short film “Dobara Alvida”.

Swara’s role as Payal Jassi Gill became popular in Aanand L. Rai’s 2011 release “Tanu Weds Manu”, which featured Krsna’s hit song “Rangrez”.

“A song always elevates the visuals we see on screen and the song for ‘Dobara Alvida’ is an absolutely soulful melody that will instantly tug at your heartstrings. Coming together with Krsna after ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ feels great as he is a very talented singer. Trust him to capture the true essence of the film,” said Swara.

Directed by Shashank Shekhar Singh, “Dobara Alvida” also features Gulshan Deviah and will release on June 8.

Yami Gautam ties the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam announced on Friday that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place on Friday. Yami shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

“‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” Yami said in an Instagram post.

The actress was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section from friends and fans alike.

Among Bollywood colleagues who greeted the actress were Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and Vikrant Massey.

On the work front, Yami has “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police” coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

Alia’s then and now pictures make Jacqueline go ‘aww’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared two pictures on social media, which has melted the hearts of many.

Alia posted two pictures on Instagram. The first has her dressed in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat. The second picture is from her childhood. In both the photographs, she sits on the beach.

“Because no matter who we are,” Alia wrote as caption, with an emoji of cloudy sky with sun.

Alia’s friends from the industry could not stop gushing over the photographs in the comment section.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: “Awww”

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis.

Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan said: “Awww baby”.

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure “Brahmastra”, “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

She is all set to turn producer, too, with “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama that features herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan. (IANS)