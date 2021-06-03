Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia

Rakul Preet Singh ‘can’t wait to get back on set’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Thursday to express that she misses being on film sets, at a time when shooting is mostly stopped owing to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rakul shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where she flaunts her beautiful hair with a smile on her face.

“Can’t wait to get back on set and enjoy good hair day, everyday @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #throwback to normal times,” the actress wrote on Instagram tagging her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Rakul recently took to social media to talk about pandemic-related stress, anxiety and offered a solution to people battling these problems.

Sharing a photograph of herself performing Yog Nidra, the actress had written: “No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout.”

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

Neha Dhupia’s baby loves painting on mom’s hands and daddy’s face

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia says her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi’s preferred canvas for painting are her hands and her husband Angad Bedi’s face. Neha took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs of herself with blue colour on her palm and Angad’s face painted red.

“We promise you no paper was wasted during this art session … @mehrdhupiabedi’s preferred canvas mamas hands and daddy’s face,” Neha mentioned in her post.

A similar post was recently shared by former actress and author Twinkle Khanna on social media. Taking to Instagram last week, Twinkle had shared a photograph of her face painted with lipstick and kajal by daughter Nitara.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle captioned her photo.

Recently, Neha shared an Instagram post offering glimpses from daughter Mehr’s two-and-a half year birthday celebration.

The actress shared photographs of her daughter eating chocolate ice cream and a big chocolate cake that reads: “Happy two and a half year baby Mehr”.

“Two and a half years today… our baby girl a little bit (or a lot ) of chocolate never hurts … #smalljoys #bigmilestone #babygirl,” Neha wrote in her Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari is ‘cool as a cucumber and hot as fire’ in ‘Shaadisthan’

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari unveiled her character in the upcoming film “Shaadisthan” with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Kirti posted a picture of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as “coolest” and “most sorted”. She sports a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the image.

“Meet #SASHA. The coolest and the most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on-screen and off-screen … She is cool as a cucumber and hot as fire .. She is an ARTIST all the way… and a HUMAN all the way,” Kirti wrote as caption.

“Shaadisthan” is set for a digital release on June 11. The actress will also be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.

Arjun Kapoor: Anil Kapoor and I are constantly pulling each other’s leg

Mumbai– Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s 2017 comedy “Mubarakan”. The outcome wasn’t quite blockbuster success, but Arjun sure wants to work in a film with uncle Anil once more. He feels filmmakers should explore their camaraderie again.

“We are more like friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other’s leg,” says Arjun, about his bond with Anil.

“We are a tag team of entertainment. Filmmakers, maybe, should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold,” says Arjun.

While a film offer hasn’t happened yet after 2017, the duo will be seen together in a commercial. “We are uniting for the second time and we hope that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship I share with my uncle Anil Kapoor. The ad captures our real-life banter and that’s what will make it relatable and extremely funny,” Arjun claimed.

Why Payal Ghosh is watching J.Lo’s pole dancing these days

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh is watching a lot of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez these days, especially her role of a pole dancer in the 2019 crime comedy “Hustlers”. Payal says watching J.Lo’s moves closely is part of her learning process to master pole dancing, for a song in her upcoming film “New York To Haridwar”. Online sessions to polish her skills are on, too.

“The script for New York To Haridwar is absolutely enticing. I was then told there is a song that will require me to pole dance. They would be fine even if I did the front shots but I am taking to it fully as I want to ace,” Payal said.

“I watched Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and have been absolutely smashed by that performance. I would give my best in this one for sure. online sessions are on. I would be meeting a coach and taking sessions as soon as the situation eases. Let’s all stay strong and defeat the pandemic first and follow all the protocols,” she added.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, and will be extensively shot in New York and Haridwar. (IANS)