Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Aahana Kumra, and more…

Parineeti Chopra engages in heavylifting for now

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

“Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform,” she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

“I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average,” she had said.

Aahana Kumra happy to resume running after Covid recovery

Mumbai–Actress Aahana Kumra took to social media on Wednesday, which is also Global Running Day, to talk about the greatest joy of her life, which is running in the sun.

Aahana spoke about resuming running after recovering from Covid-19 recently, along with a few photographs and videos on Instagram that show her running with her sister Shivani Kumra.

“If someone were to ask me What’s the greatest joy in my life? My answer would simply be Running in the (sun emoji)! It’s meditative, it’s joyful and it’s the funnest with my better half @shivanikumrafitness,” the actress wrote.

“Over the years we have discovered our rhythm and passion for running! With the pandemic hitting on our doorsteps and through my recovery with covid, I have slowly gone back to my greatest joy! Running is my one true love!! Happy Global Running Day to y’all!! Swipe right for my fav moments! #globalrunningday #Kumrasisters,” she added.

On the work front, Aahana will next be seen in the period drama “Shamshera”, Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”, and the web series “Call My Agent”.

Sunny Leone takes aim for the heart in new post

Mumbai– When Sunny Leone takes aim, she shoots straight through the heart.

In a string of new Instagram pictures she posted on Wednesday, the glamour star is seen engaging in an archery session. She takes aim with a bow and arrow, dressed casually in a stunning yellow shorts and a crop top. She completed her look with sunglasses.

“Thru your heart,” she wrote as the caption.

The pictures seem to be taken during a task in the youth-based reality show “Splitsvilla”, which she co-judges with actor Rannvijay Singha.

Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Arjun Kapoor says Dibakar Banerjee has a ‘mind that’s unlike anyone else’s’

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday thanked filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee for “all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days” while filming their recent release “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. He says the film gave him “a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else’s”.

The actor, who played a cop named Pinky Dahiya in the film, posted a long note about his experience of working in the film.

“Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else’s…. Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from scratch. You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from all the hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so much pure and so, so, so gratifying. Thank you,” wrote Arjun, with folded hand emoji.

The film dropped digitally recently, after a theatrical release before pandemic shut down theatres all over India. (IANS)