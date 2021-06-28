Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Kashyap, and more…

Parineeti Chopra masters selfie trick during Austrian vacay

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Austria, uploaded a set a pictures looking happy and refreshed.

The actress noted in the caption that she has started taking selfies. Making happy faces at the lens, the actress wrote in the caption: “I take selfies now.”

Parineeti was recently seen in “The Girl On The Train”, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Saina”.

The actress will soon be seen in “Animal” with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by “Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is scheduled to open on Dussehra 2022.

Shilpa Shetty takes inspiration from Sadhana during retro episode of reality dance show

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judges the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”, donned a retro look in an episode, saying she took inspiration from late actress Sadhana and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also made a special appearance on the show. The team of the show themed the episode as an ode to the Golden Era of cinema. Shilpa’s co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were also dressed in retro fashion.

“I had so much fun shooting this episode that I cannot express it in words! The kids and the choreographers have put up some wonderful acts, and it just transported us back to the Golden Era of Bollywood,” Shilpa told IANS.

Talking about having seasoned actor Annu Kapoor on the show, Shilpa said: “To add to this, we had Annu Kapoor ji with us, who shared such interesting trivia and anecdotes that left us in awe. And, to see Annu ji dance on some of these numbers was quite a treat! As for my look in this episode, it’s inspired by my mom in younger days and Sadhanaji,” says the actress.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment television.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah pays lunch bill, proud papa records moment

Mumbai– Director Anurag Kashyap shared a candid video clip of his daughter on Monday afternoon. The father and daughter duo went on a lunch date and Aaliyah paid the bill for two.

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the moment. “So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first, so worth keeping a record,” he wrote.

In the video clip, Aaliyah Kashyap sits at a restaurant and pays the lunch bill by swiping her card. When she notices a video is been captured by her father, she says with a smile and folded hands: “OK Papa, stop been embarrassing!”

Aaliyah, 20, runs a YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty and has 68.3k subscribers.

Instantly, comments started pouring in from the industry friends.

While actors like Huma Qureshi, Vicky Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Bidita Bag posted heart emojis to express love, Gulshan Devaiah wrote: “I’m telling you she’s going to finance your films soon from YouTube money.”

Twinkle Khanna: “These last few months I have learnt an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything”

Mumbai– Twinkle Khanna created a natural pop-up book using a bunch of pink beautiful flowers, and captured the impact in a video clip she shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The video captures the close-up of a book opening up, and a bunch of real flowers springing out of the pages, almost like the crafted art of a pop-up book.

“Some people have to learn to hold on, while others must examine ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. These last few months, I have learnt an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it needs to be. #LettingGo,” she wrote as caption.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle’s sense of creativity and humour often entertain netizens on social media. After she quit acting, she has been busy as an author, columnist, interior designer and film producer.

Khanna also launched Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women.

Priyanka Chopra goes all-white to celebrate Pride Month

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all-white to celebrate Pride Month in New York.

Priyanka posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Priyanka is seen sporting an all white coordinate blouse with a thigh high skirt. She completed her look with nude pumps and gold accessories.

“Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC Happy Pride! @anjula_acharia,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. (IANS)