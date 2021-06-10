Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Srishti Jain, and more…

Kiara Advani misses the sunshine and tan

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

“Missing the sunshine & tan,” she wrote as caption, with a sun emoji.

Kiara, who was last seen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, will be next seen in “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, besides “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Urvashi Rautela: I hope to ensure no one loses life due to oxygen deficit

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela recently informed on Instagram that she is pitching in with her bit to solve the oxygen crisis during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Urvashi Rautela Foundation has donated 47 oxygen concentrators, she said in the social media post.

Opening up on the subject, the actress shared: “India is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, people out there are in agony running about to arrange life-saving medications, ICU beds, ventilators and, most crucial, oxygen to save their loved one. Arranging these essentialities is arduous today because the availability of all these things is way less than what the country actually requires to win this battle.”

“With Covid-19 infecting about four lakh people on a daily basis, these concentrators can really help the Indian healthcare system from disintegrating. To my knowledge, concentrators can operate and produce oxygen 24 hours a day continuously, and may last up to five years. I and my team hope to ensure that no one loses his or her life due to oxygen deficit,” the actress added.

Sapna Thakur: If I date someone the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar

Mumbai– Actress Sapna Thakur reveals that she has a huge crush on Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and can never forget the time she got the chance to share the screen with him.

The actress calls the opportunity of working with Akshay in “Rowdy Rathore” (2012) a dream come true, a memory still close to her heart.

Recalling the time when she had just shifted to Mumbai and was hopping from one audition to another, Sapna says: “I am a huge Akshay Kumar fan and have been crushing over him since my childhood days. He has been my one and only crush from the time I came to know the meaning of having a crush on someone. In fact, I remember when I came to Mumbai and started giving auditions, I never thought of being part of any Bollywood movie, mainly because I was always interested in television. Hence, I used to say no for movie auditions but then one day I got a call for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore’. It was then, for the first time, I went for a movie audition, only because I knew Akshay was the lead in the film, and I wanted to see him!”

“By God’s grace, things worked out in my favour and I got selected to do a scene with him. It was like a dream come true for me and I can’t express how I felt at that time. I was on top of the world! I really admire him for his simple lifestyle, the way he is with his family, his punctuality, his style — everything. So, if I date someone, the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar,” says Sapna, who is currently seen in the Zee TV show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.

Srishti Jain meditates to stay calm, stress-free

Mumbai– Actress Srishti Jain feels the Covid 19 pandemic and restrictions have impacted everyone one way or the other. The actress reveals that she follows a certain routine to ensure that she keeps negativity at bay.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted one and all. It has made everyone, including me, feel scared and worried. However, I try to be positive in every situation. In fact, I have inculcated several habits that help me deal with stress and give me peace of mind. First of all, I start my day slightly different from others. As soon as I get up in the morning, I usually meditate, and I consciously stay away from my phone or any gadgets for at least an hour,” she said.

The actress emphasises on the importance of staying away from the phone and spending time with family. She believes it plays an important role in keeping her calm.

“I have breakfast with my family and only then do I touch my phone. I guess all this helps me avoid any kind of stress after waking up. Also, when I am home and have free time or when I come back after a stressful day, I go and sit with my family or just my sister and speak to them. I go for walks, too. All this really helps me stay positive and I hope everyone inculcates this into their lifestyle as well,” added Srishti, who is currently seen in the Zee Tv show “Humariwali Good News” as Navya.

Malvika Raaj takes to dancing amid lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the young Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action film “Squad”. As shoots remain stalled owing to lockdown, she is utilising the time to hone her dancing skills.

“Dancing has made me happy ever since I was a kid. It’s been a long lockdown in different parts. I switch on YouTube and take to any of the dance sessions there. It’s a goldmine of content there. Dance helps build rhythm and synchronises our body other than being a great form of working out as well,” Malvika said.

She added: “I think it’s a great time to experiment with a dance routine and everyone should give it a try. The pandemic is not over yet. We should try and stay within the guidelines. Get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises.”

Malvika’s upcoming debut film “Squad” marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing. Seventy per cent of the film has been shot in Belarus.

The action film boasts of stunt co-ordinator Keir Beck of “Mad Max: Fury Road” fame. Beck is working on the film’s action sequences along with stunt crew from six countries and with 400 stuntmen. (IANS)