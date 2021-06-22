Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte, Anupam Kher, and more…

Kartik Aaryan takes the jab, is ‘now loading: antibodies’

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan took the Covid vaccine on Tuesday at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, and shared the health update on Tuesday evening with fans.

The actor posted a photo of himself with a frame that says: “#gotvaccinated. Join the fight back.”

“Now loading: Antibodies…” Kartik captioned his photo on Instagram.

Kartik, who recently made headlines with his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”, had tested Covid-19 positive around the third week of March this year. The actor shared his health update with a social media post, asking fans to pray for his recovery.

He posted the news of his recovery on social media in the first week of April saying he was done with his isolation of 14 days and would now resume work.

Kartik will soon be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and the digital film titled “Dhamaka”.

Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for Covid-19

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte took her second vaccine shot for Covid exactly a month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

“TWICE JABBED” wrote Radhika, using the hashtag ‘long live NHS’. The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom.

The actress is reportedly in London, hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor.

In Tuesday picture, Radhika sits casually in her home garden dressed in a pink top and blue jeans, with a coffee mug in one hand. She signals with fingers of her other hand to denote her second dose.

Anupam Kher tries archery for the first time in hometown Shimla

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been trying out archery for the first time lately, during his current stay in hometown Shimla. Kher posted a video clip from lush Mashobra valley on Tuesday that shows him taking aim.

“I know I am little away from bullseye but it was great fun trying out archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than half an hour to get the posture right,” he wrote alongside the video.

Kher has been in his hometown with his mother for a few days now. His upcoming films are “Happy Birthday”, “The Last Show”, “Mungilal Rocks” and “The Kashmir Files”.

Raveena Tandon is off to a road trip

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon is overjoyed as she is going on a road trip with husband Anil Thadani. Raveena posted a video clip on Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen sitting in a car besides her husband, who is driving.

“Rooaaaddtrip! Yaaayy!” Raveena wrote as caption.

The actress began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film “Stumped” in 2003. The two got married in 2004.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “KGF 2”. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series “Aranyak”.

Rakul Preet Singh: ‘Work mode is happy mode’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh is back to work and calls it her happy mode. Rakul on Tuesday posted a video on her Instagram Story, where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Work mode is happy mode.”

The actress did not share what she was shooting for or other details.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

The actress’s dairy is full as she has several films lined up. She will be seen in “Attack”,”MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”.

She also has “Indian 2” starring Kamal Haasan. (IANS)