Bollywood Roundup: Bhavika Motwani, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Madhuri Dixit, Radhika Apte inspire Bhavika Motwani

Mumbai– Bhavika Motwani, who makes her acting debut with the short film “Red Shirt”, says Madhuri Dixit is her greatest inspiration. The young artist also enjoys watching actress Radhika Apte’s work.

“I’ve grown up watching and learning from Madhuri Dixit ma’am. The way she can say 1,000 words just by her expressions is unmatchable,” Bhavika tells IANS.

She adds: “Currently, I love the films and series Radhika Apte ma’am is doing. The roles she has chosen are not so mainstream, yet raw and beautifully played by her. Every role leaves a mark,” says Bhavika.

“Red Shirt”, a sci-fi thriller based on the impact of social media on people. The film is scheduled to release on June 11.

Taapsee Pannu posts ‘Haseen Dillruba’ teaser

New Delhi– Taapsee Pannu on Monday evening posted a teaser of her upcoming film “Haseen Dillruba”, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

The film is pitched as a mystery thriller, and the gritty trailer set against the backdrop of a smalltown runs a fast-moving collage of sequences highlighting “Lust”, “Obsession” and “Deceit”.

“Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chheeton ke sang (three colours of love, served with droplets of blood),” Taapsee wrote, hastagging #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy with the post.

“Haseen Dillruba” is directed by “Hasee Toh Phasee” maker Vinil Mathew and the film tells the story of a young woman who is a prime suspect in her husband’s murder. As the investigation reveals details of her marital past, the truth starts getting even more baffling.

The film is scheduled to drop on July 2, and will stream on Netflix.

Shilpa Shetty suggests a new workout routine to break the monotony

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony and open up the mind, muscles and joints.

The actress shared a video of her open and close squat workout session and wrote: “Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let’s make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn’t been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE.”

Revealing the health benefits of the workout, the actress aded: “It works on:

* Cardio Respiratory Endurance

* All Lower Body Muscles

* Shoulders

* Speed & Agility, Brain & Body

* Arm & Leg Coordination

Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for this killer leg workout; it worked and how!”

On the work front, Shilpa currently features as a judge on the Sony TV dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your lifetime

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn posted an Instagram note on Monday to celebrate the release of his film “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh” 19 years ago. The film hit theatres on June 7, 2002.

“It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly… After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood). #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh #RajkumarSantoshi,” wrote Ajay, with a photograph that shows him dressed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Ajay won a National Award as Best Actor for his starring role, while the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also bagged a National Award as Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The historical drama also featured Sushant Singh as Sukhdev, D. Santosh as Rajguru and Akhilendra Mishra as Chandrashekhar Azad, besides Raj Babbar and Amrita Rao.

Ajay’s upcoming projects are “Maidaan”, “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, “RRR” and his directorial film “Mayday”, and he also appears in “Sooryavanshi” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta on Monday shared the best way to come back after a digital detox is to engage in random throwback.

Preity posted a throwback picture on Instagram that shows her posing with a friend, when she went out for dinner after 18 months.

“Best way to come back after a digital detox — a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here’s to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting,” Preity wrote as caption.

Preity’s last post on social media was one week ago, where she talked about the Indian Premier League (IPL). She co-owns the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Yami Gautam shares her new bride look

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday.

Yami posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold work, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera.

For the caption, Yami chose a line from the song from the film “Mission Kashmir”. The line “Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo” she wrote, which translates to “Let’s welcome the spring season”.

“Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo Let’s welcome the spring season,” she captioned the picture.

Yami announced on June 4 that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Yami has “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police” coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures. (IANS)