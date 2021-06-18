Bollywood Roundup: Alankrita Sahai, Kartik Aryan, Kajol, and more…

Alankrita Sahai cast as lead in Punjabi film ‘Fuffad Ji’

Mumbai– Actress Alankrita Sahai has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Punjabi film “Fuddad Ji”. The Pankaj Batra directorial also stars Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar.

The actress, who has been part of films such as “Love Per Square Foot” and “Namaste England”, says she had a great time reading the script.

“I was given a narration of the script and I literally rolled on the floors laughing. It’s one of the films which has to be watched with the family for a great time together,” she tells IANS.

On the unlock situation, the actress feels while things are getting normal, it is important to not let one’s guard down.

“The pandemic is not over yet. We are moving towards normalcy and it’s important for us to get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. Let’s stay safe and I pray for everyone’s safety and happiness,” she says.

Kartik Aryan’s posts a ‘Dhamaka’ poser for fans

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aryan uploaded a picture on his Instagram account on Friday that looks like an unofficial teaser of an upcoming project.

Kartik did not give details, but asked fans to take a guess. His long-hair look in the image as well as the grim backdrop seem to suggest it could be a still from the actor’s upcoming thriller “Dhamaka”, Ram Madhvani’s remake of the 2014 Korean film “The Terror Live” with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolise the coverage of a blast that happens in the city.

“Aa raha hai kuch alag sa (something different is on the way). Take a guess,” Kartik wrote as caption.

The conjecture that the film in question could be “Dhamaka” was endorsed by his fan club, too.

“Something related to Dhamaka,” posted the user kartiikaaryan, identified as Kartik Aaryan FC and “Fan account of Bollywood’s next superstar Kartik Aaryan”.

Kartik’s other release right now is the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

Kajol poses in ‘beloved saree’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol looks gorgeous in her Friday post, where she strikes a pose in one of her beloved sarees.

In the Instagram image, Kajol is seen draped in an orange printed saree and sleeveless blouse with her hair open, next to a window. The sunrays add an extra touch of gold to her face.

“One more from the beloved series… sorry saree,” the actress wrote as the caption.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped love emojis on the picture.

The actress, who is married to actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, is an avid social media user, and she keeps updating fans about day-to-day life.

She recently shared a picture with her son Yug on Instagram. In the image, the mother-son duo wear masks as they pose for the camera.

Ananya Panday reveals what makes her ‘smile 101’

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday shared a string of pictures on Friday to reveal a few things that make her happy.

The set of pictures capture Ananya having a cookie, posing with a couple of friends, her dog Astro, a sunset pink skyline, a snapshot of coffee, and a serene beach.

“Making Ananya smile 101,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in “Liger”, alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. She also Shakun Batra’s untitled next film coming up, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Salman Khan turns nostalgic as ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ turns 22

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a nostalgic post remembering his superhit film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, which completed 22 years of release.

The romantic musical cast Salman opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and also starred Ajay Devgn. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1999, and the film’s music by Ismail Darbar became immensely popular.

“Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko (it’s been 20 years that ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ released)ï¿½.. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions,” the actor posted alongside his photo.

Bhansali Productions, too, marked the occasion with a post on their official Instagram page.

“We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we’re experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @ajaydevgn @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @beingsalmankhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali,” went a note on the Bhansali Productions page.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn has posted saying: “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled.

Urvashi Rautela scores 38 million followers on Instagram

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has garnered a fan following of38 million on Instagram.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram on Friday. In the clip, she is seen riding in a luxury car.

“38 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram. THANK YOUUUU. I LOVE YOU. ENJOYING MY BABY ROLLS,” she wrote as caption.

With these latest figures, Urvashi is ahead of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who has 6.7 million followers, as well as stars such as Shah Rukh Khan (25 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (26.9 million) followers respectively.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash”. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role. (IANS)