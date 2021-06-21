Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Khare, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Aishwarya Khare joins cast of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Mumbai– Actress Aishwarya Khare is all set to join the cast of the television show “Bhagya Lakshmi”. She feels there is a strong connection with her character Lakshmi.

“I am honestly quite excited to be playing Lakshmi’s character. In fact, the moment I read the script, I felt an instant connection. While Lakshmi and I are different personalities, I feel there is a very strong connection between both of us and that is our common belief in Karma. Just like Lakshmi, I truly believe that you get what you deserve in life and selflessness always results in a good turn of events,” says Aishwarya.

The actress claims this character is different from her previous work.

“Lakshmi’s story is very different from some of the characters I have portrayed until now, which all the more makes the process a tad challenging, and exciting as well. I am really eager to see how this character unveils,” says the actress of her role in the Zee TV show.

Akshay Kumar begins ‘Raksha Bandhan’ shoot

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar on Monday announced commencement of his upcoming film “Raksha Bandhan”. The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”

He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.

“Raksha Bandhan” is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, “Atrangi Re” with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar’s list of upcoming films also includes “Sooryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom”, “Prithviraj”, “Bachchan Pandey”, and “Ram Setu”.

On Int’l Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty suggests asana for Covid recovery

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on the International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from Covid-19.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama.

“BREATHE… it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama,” she wrote.

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, the actress informed, “It helps generate up to 15 per cent more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, Aum. This in turn helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right… #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay.”

Shilpa, who is a yoga enthusiast, regularly share videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

B’wood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing. The actress made the confession with her Instagram picture posted on Monday where she is seen surfing in a bright orange t-shirt paired with a black bikini bottom.

“March 2021. I miss that feeling,” she wrote as caption.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was amazed by Kalki’s surfing skills and wrote, “So cool.”

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she wants to go surfing, too.

“I’ve wanted to do this forever! So good,” Sobhita wrote.

Kalki will next be seen in “Goldfish”, also featuring actors Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapur. The film is about Anamika (played by Kalki), who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia.

In January, the UK shoot of the international project had to be postponed owing to Covid-19. (IANS)