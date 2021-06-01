Bollywood Roundup: Aahana Kumra, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Aahana Kumra: You never know who is fighting a mental health battle

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge people to check on their loved ones amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic in India. Aahana said it is not easy to understand from outside who is fighting a mental health battle within.

“What sometimes seems may not be! Check on your loved ones… you never know who is fighting a mental health battle… sometimes even those who look the toughest may be going through the most fragile moments of their lives! Reach out! Speak out!” Aahana wrote.

The actress has been addressing health issues amid lockdown lately. On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Aahana had taken to social media to spread awareness on menstruation and urged all to fight the stigmas surrounding it.

On the work front, Aahana will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”, as well as the series “Call My Agent”. She also features in the cast of the period drama “Shamsher”, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Anupam Kher is an acting institution in himself: Prasad Kadam

Mumba– Filmmaker Prasad Kadam, who recently directed Anupam Kher in the short film “Happy Birthday”, calls the veteran actor an “acting institution”.

“Anupam sir has been working in this industry for 37 years. I wasn’t even born when he did his first film. He has not just worked with some of the finest filmmakers in India, but abroad too. He is an acting institution in himself and knows every detailed aspect of filmmaking as he has directed a feature,” Prasad tells IANS.

He adds: “It was a challenge to direct him. I thought I have achieved something in life, when he watched the first cut of ‘Happy Birthday’ and said it has turned out good. His compliments meant a lot.”

“Happy Birthday” features Aahana Kumra with Kher and was nominated in four categories — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Short Film — at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) 2021. The film bagged two awards, in Best Actor and Best Short Film categories.

“Any award makes you feel special. Getting recognised on international platforms, competing with films from all around the world and winning is even bigger. As a young filmmaker it motivates to do even better,” he signs off.

Arjun Kapoor is happy as ‘June is here’

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor is happy that June is here, because it is his birthday month. The actor posted three pictures on Instagram on Tuesday while sharing the thought.

In the images, he is seen posing for the camera dressed in a white T-shirt, red chequered and black pants.

“June is here. Arjun is happy, any guesses why?” Arjun wrote as the caption.

Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, his co-star in “Ishaqzaade”, “Namaste England”, and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, left a funny retort.

“Oho Gift ka Kharcha (Oho need to spend money on the gift),” she wrote.

Arjun was recently seen in the digitally released film “Sardar Ka Grandson”. He currently has two films — “Bhoot Police” and “Ek Villain Returns” — coming up.

Taapsee Pannu is ‘beginning June with high spirit and higher hope’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu.

The two can be seen smiling in the picture. Calling Shagun her “support system”, Taapsee wrote about how she wants to begin the month of June on a high note.

“Beginning June with high spirit and higher hope…. hang by your support system and get through this. We are almost there….” she wrote.

Her sister also reacted to her post by saying: “Almost!”

The actress has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in the film “Shabaash Mithu”, which is based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. The film has been written by Priya Aven and is being directed by Rahul Dholakia.

She also has the film “Haseen Dilruba” lined up. The film has been helmed by Vinil Mathew and also stars actor Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the films “Rashmi Rocket” and “Looop Lapeta”.

Parineeti Chopra aspires to be like ‘Gen Z’

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra has sought fan advice. She wants to don streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their opinion.

“I wanna wear streetwear and be ‘candid on Instagram’ like Gen Z. Please advise,” she wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday.

In the image that Parineeti posted on Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel.

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra wrote: “Ahemmm…. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra.”

The actress has three releases this year – “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “Saina” and “The Girl On The Train”.

Shilpa Shetty: This too shall pass

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of pandemic.

The actress posted a picture of herself doing a yoga asana, which said: “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create — Buddha”

“We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That’s when it’s most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember… this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive!” she added.

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

Meanwhile, the actress’ family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”. (IANS)