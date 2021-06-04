Arbaaz on why Salman’s voice isn’t used in ‘Dabangg: The Animated Series’

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai– Salman Khan’s Inspector character Chulbul Pandey gets an animated avatar in “Dabangg: The Animated Series”, but the superstar is not voicing the popular character in the show.

“It’s a different show and in a completely new vertical we had to make a few changes to it. Also, the voiceover artistes have done a fabulous job and have done complete justice to the characters. I am sure the viewers won’t be disappointed,” says Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who has produced the show.

“The thought behind creating Chulbul Pandey was to make him a household favourite, and the biggest and most humbling compliment comes from the love this character has received from children. This inspired us to create an animated series based on Dabangg,” Arbaaz adds.

“Dabangg: The Animated Series is an adaptation and reimagination of Dabangg. The action-comedy series chronicles the day-to-day life of police officer Chulbul Pandey, who stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. He is also joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who, new to the police force, attempts to emulate his older brother in every sticky situation,” he informed about the show, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

About his upcoming projects as an actor, Arbaaz said: “I’ve got some interesting projects lined up right now. There’s a yet-untitled web series with Applause Entertainment and two feature film projects – “Rosie”, a supernatural thriller and “Chakri” an interesting drama.” (IANS)