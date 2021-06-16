Add a touch of luxury to your home

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Marble decor is a great way to add unusual drama and charm to any space. You can bring the opulent beauty of marble to your home, befitting any corner. As much as we admire this natural stone’s appearance, marble’s distinctive colour and meandering veins never go out of style. Its interpretation of colours and patterns in interiors add dynamism, glamour and a richness to the spaces.

Ramesh Bhandari, Director, A Class Marble, shares how to tap into the elegant stone’s chic vigor by using it in the following ways:

Accent your walls and floors

Key architectural features such as walls and floors are the focal point of any interior. This central space in your home can benefit from a combination of richness and natural texture. Unleash your bold choices with a black and bronze palette, adding to timeless and purest shades. Using these hues for inlays also adds beauty to the floors and walls as well as sophistication to the space.

Create a statement ceiling

The fifth wall is a blank canvas, just waiting to be put to good use. Take full advantage of the ceiling and create a bold statement. Add an artistic flourish to your living room by using marble to create a design that anchors your space.

Add artistic touch by accessories and artwork

Enhance the aesthetic spirit of your home with marble accessories and artworks, ranging from marble wall art to display items and sculptures. Go bold by adding bold colours that highlight your marble decor, accessories, and artwork which can befit in any space.

Make it pop

Each design and pattern of marble display enhances the beauty of the space offering a one-of-a-kind experience. A simple centre table or a sleek dining table and chairs having marble tops, coupled with black and bronze for the TV unit and other furnishings, all contribute to the room’s trendy appearance, improve the experience and bring an unexpected uniqueness to your home.

Redefine your Bathroom spaces

While we often consider bathroom spaces as the least important in the house in terms of styling them, the beauty of the marbles won’t let you feel that again. Marble is a versatile material that also contributes to the appeal of the bathrooms. A tranquil space in itself, decorate the bathrooms with white marble having gold or black veins to create a serene atmosphere.

Colour has the power to transform a space, whether it’s a bold accent wall or an unexpected ceiling. With the world at large feeling like it’s at a standstill, and nothing but bad news filling our newsfeeds, people are bringing some excitement and joy into their lives with bold colours and interior decoration. Now that you know where to use marble to luxe up your space, go ahead and use it to create chic interiors. (IANS)