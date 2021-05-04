WeCare4India Initiatives

New Delhi– Given the unprecedented health crisis in India that has affected all of us, the Neuroaid and Research Foundation (NRF) is planning to set up a home care facility free-of-cost (free for the poor and subsidised for others) with oxygen concentrators, and it aims to eventually set up a 55-bed Covid facility at Pallavan School at DLF Phase-1 Gurgaon in the NCR.

NRF is also supported by other healthcare professionals, equipment manufacturers with the support of the Government of India. It is also in talks with Axia Health Services for skilled medical and non-medical manpower round the clock for oxygen beds — there will be no ICU infrastructure in Phase 1.

NRF is looking for corporate donors to come forward with generous donations both through funds and materials including equipment, and is hoping to raise enough funds to ensure sustenance, so that this facility remains free for the poor and accessible to anyone in need. Over time, with more manpower and resources, it hopes to scale up the number of beds in other locations. This is a small hopeful step to help the needy even if to a limited extent, as India needs all of us to join hands and support our over-burdened healthcare system.

Donations can be sent to:

The Neuroaid and Research Foundation

Punjab National Bank

Account Number: 50762191035081

IFSC : PUNB0507610 (IANS)