TN govt to erect statute of Rajanarayanan in his village

Chennai– Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that the state government would erect a statue in the memory of eminent Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan in his native village of Edaiseval in Tuticorin district.

Rajanarayanan, fondly known as Ki Ra who popularised black literature (‘Karisal’) world wide, passed away in Puducherry on Monday night at the age of 98 due to age related ailments.

Stalin also said that the state government would renovate the Edaiseval Panchayat Union Middle School where the writer studied, without altering its architectural and heritage values and convert it into a museum in his memory.

The museum will house his works and rare photographs to help the public and students learn about his literary skills.

The Chief Minister said that the last rites of the noted writer will be performed with full state honours on Wednesday. (IANS)