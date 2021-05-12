The seven-day summer food calendar

By Dr. Manoj Kutteri

New Delhi– When you spend considerable time in the scorching heat, it can cause detrimental effects on your health. As the body temperature increases, it leads to profuse sweating, signs of dehydration, sticky skin, tiredness, headache, dizziness, nausea, cramps, and a quick, weak pulse.

With majority of us currently staying at home during this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staying on top of our health is a priority more so than usual. In order to survive the summer and its adverse effect on our health, we need to keep ourselves cool and healthy with a cooling and nourishing diet.

An adequate intake of water and avoiding food that is dry, salty and fried is essential. Additionally this 7-day calendar for helps care for your body during the peak of summer.

Ashgourd Juice

Ash gourd is a great detoxifying agent, and is best when consumed early morning on an empty stomach. It is an excellent summer cooler and helps to hydrate your body. The juice can absorb all the toxins, germs and contamination that may have accumulated through the course of a day. It also has the potential to flush waste out of our body. Ashgourd juice can also be combined with lime and turmeric for added benefits.

Watermelon, Muskmelon

Watermelon has high water content along with a good amount of lycopene, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, amino acid, antioxidants and is low in sodium and calories. It helps to lower inflammation and reduce oxidative stress. Remember, as watermelon is slightly acidic in nature, eating it on an empty stomach and late-night should be avoided. Serving size for an adult is two cups a day.

Muskmelon contains potassium which makes it beneficial for your blood pressure numbers. High fibre and water content of muskmelon also contributes to cooling down body systems and to manage blood pressure.

Cucumber

Cucumber is inexpensive, packed with water and helps to detoxify your body overall body. It is an excellent coolant. This cool and crisp energizing green will stave off problems of constipation; enhance your immunity and tame inflammation while also calming sunburn. Along with cleansing your body, the presence of silicon and sulphur in cucumber is excellent to support hair growth and volume. The best way to consume cucumber is adding it in salads or drinking cucumber juice.

Yogurt and buttermilk

Loaded with the goodness of healthy bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, yogurt and other fermented food helps in brain development and is great to relieve anxiety. It also offers gut-friendly microorganisms that aid in the process of digestion during summers. Eating yoghurt helps in reducing chronic inflammation which is responsible for anxiety, stress, and depression. You can consume curd in the form of smoothies, buttermilk, sweet lassis and raita. Drinking buttermilk helps to cool down your body and improve metabolism. It is also loaded with vitamins, and minerals which help to restore your body’s natural energy if you are feeling drained by the heat.

Coconut Water

Coconut water benefits by maintaining electrolyte stability in your body. It’s an exceptional summer drink to combat hot weather by keeping you hydrated, and also facilitates in boosting your digestive ability. Additionally, it helps to foster cell growth, regulates blood pressure and above all performs the function of a natural diuretic.

Herbal teas

Herbs and spices are great to manage excess body heat. This includes Hibiscus tea, Chamomile teas, Mint juices, Amla juices; Orange juice, lime juice etc are very healthy during this season.

Aam Panna

It is a vegan drink made from unripe green mangoes. Aam panna has a tangy, sweet taste, which can be flavoured with cardamom or mint etc. It is also rich in various acids, which help regulate the liver and fight diseases like jaundice. The black salt and jeera powder defines the digestive properties of aam panna, and mint helps in keeping the body cool, which makes it perfect for the summer season. (IANS)