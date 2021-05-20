Sunny Hinduja recalls best advice received from Manoj Bajpayee

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Hinduja returns in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series “The Family Man”, and he recalls how the veteran actor encourages him to “go with the flow”.

“During the shooting of the show, we spend time and a lot of interaction happened. He is like a big brother and a mentor, and when he shares his memory of how he struggled in his initial days, just by hearing such incidents one can get so much inspiration. It is hard to stay hopeful when the struggle is too much, but he did not give up. Oof the things sir told me and that stayed with me is, ‘go with the flow, do not take yourself too seriously, just take your craft seriously’. I think it will always resonate with me,” Sunny told IANS.

“The Family Man” season two brings back Bajpayee with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others. The series directed by Raj and DK will see South star Samantha Akkineni make her web debut in a negative role.

“The experience of working with Raj and DK is great. They are writers, so they have a great understanding of characters. Also, they have a great sense of humour and always come up with quirky ideas. Even in a serious situation, they can bring something funny! My character Milind, in the end of the first season, left the audience in confusion if he is dead or alive. I really want the audience to find that out in the show. I won’t give away spoilers,” said Sunny.

“The Family Man” season two releases on Amazon Prime Videos on June 4. (IANS)