Katrina Kaif decodes #EyeExpressWithKayBeauty

New Delhi– Power up your beauty game with Kay Beauty’s latest launch, the Kay Beauty Eyeshadow Palette. These 4 game-changing eye shadow palettes have not only been made with a lot of care but also reflect the most beautiful forms of self-expression. Celebrating #ItsKaytobeYou, these palettes are artfully rendered via beautiful illustrations exclusively for Kay Beauty, depicting 4 unique moods: Love, Pure, Soul and Free. Katrina has given a voice to emerging artist Gaurvi Sharma as she finds her work inspiring and soulful. Her designs recreated these emotions beautifully in a way that is extremely relatable to any woman. Staying true to its promise of #makeupthatkares, the eyeshadows are enriched with Aloe Vera Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil, which keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated, while regenerating and softening it, and providing the perfect canvas for eye shadow application.

These versatile palettes find an expression and inspiration through Gaurvi’s work, namely, Bare Soul, reflecting your truest and realest self, is a lovely nude palette with smokey hues. Self Love, a luscious evening palette of wine tones, is a reminder to show yourself some love. Wild and Free is an earthy mix of warm tones to explore the limitless you, while Pure Bloom is a collection of peachy floral tones, for a dreamy day look, channeling inner beauty that’s ready to blossom.

The 9-in-1 palettes offer a gorgeous mix of matte and shimmer shades, each carrying a unique name, making it easy to identify, while you plan that eye game. The high-pigment formula offering a one-stroke application, is blendable and buildable. The multiple shades give you the freedom to move from daywear to evening glam with ease, all while being smudge-proof and transfer-proof. The sleek packaging also features a mirror inside, making it an ideal travel companion.

Katrina Kaif said, “Eyes are indeed a window to our soul, and every individual has a unique way to express his or her personality through them. The Kay Beauty 9-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette has color tones that reflect both, a theme and an emotion, and the latter has been beautifully rendered by Gaurvi through her illustrations on the packaging. Each theme will strike a chord with our consumers, as it is so much a part of all of us. These palettes have become my go-to essentials for creating different eye looks. I just love the fact that there are 9 shades per palette, and it gives us the freedom to explore the artist within us to create some eye magic.”

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands added, “The Kay Beauty 9-in-1 Eyeshadow Palettes have been specially curated to reflect special themes of freedom, self-love, purity and keeping it real. They resonate with the woman of today and Gaurvi’s illustrations have added a new dimension to the line. As a brand, our focus remains on delivering high-performance makeup with luxurious textures and a shade range that truly caters to all the Indian skin tones. We are thrilled to be expanding our eye portfolio with this new launch and are confident that our consumers and makeup professionals will really enjoy creating limitless looks, as this is the perfect addition to any eye wardrobe this summer!”

Artist, Gaurvi Sharma said, “I loved working on the illustrations for this product line. When I heard the themes, based on emotions, I felt I could relate to each and every one of them. I just had to look within and let it all flow on the paper. The intent and effort behind the brand, Kay Beauty was clearly visible, and I was very much at ease accepting this project. The promise of #ItsKayToBeYou is admirable and allows women to celebrate themselves. I’m delighted that Katrina and the brand have given me this chance to contribute towards something that all women can relate to. Also, might I add that life comes full circle, as Katrina’s movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara inspired me years back, when I was struggling to get back to art, post-pregnancy, and it taught me how one must never give up on their dreams!”

Kay Beauty 9-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette is exclusively available on the Nykaa website/ app and across Nykaa stores pan-India and is priced at Rs 1,199. (IANS)