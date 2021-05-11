Jackie Shroff: They are all experimenting with me, I am flowing with the tide

Mumbai– Actor Jackie Shroff has been working in Bollywood for around four decades. The actor, who will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe”, is more than happy with the kind of roles he is getting now as he says makers are willing to experiment while casting him.

“I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing OK Computer, Phone Bhoot, Hello Charlie, Criminal Justice, Sooryavanshiï¿½ I am just flowing with the tide,” he told IANS.

“Then, I am lucky to work in a film like Radhe. It is a lot of fun,” he added.

“I am just keeping my health, my disciples, keeping the respect for people. Trying to spread good knowledge as much as I can about plants,” said the veteran artiste.

“Radhe”, Jackie’s latest outing is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film’s talismanic hero Salman. The film will release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India, on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex. (IANS)