Govind Vakil of Hingham Passes Away at 81

HINGHAM, MA–Govind Singh Vakil, an architect and photographer who was often seen taking photos at Saheli and India Association of Greater Boston events, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while gardening on May 17, 2021. He was 81.

He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Mrs. Usha Vakil, son and daughter-in-law Dr. Nakul Vakil and Dr. Karem Clementina Harth, granddaughters Isabella and Maya Vakil, brothers Shri Mahesh Vakil, Dr. Bhagawan Vakil, Man Mohan Vakil, and other friends and family, according his obituary published in the Boston Globe.

Here is more information about Mr. Vakil from the Boston Globe obituary:

Govind grew up in the ancient town of Chamba, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas. He was one of five children born to Gian Chan Vakil, MD and Ishwari Devi Vakil. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

His passion and drive led him to immigrate to the United States in 1968, where he began his career working under renowned Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra. Govind went on to graduate from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design and spent his career as an architect in Boston and Cambridge.

He worked on many successful design projects and made contributions to the landscape of education (Tufts, Boston, Northeastern and Vassar University), healthcare (US and overseas hospitals), housing and commercial design (Logan International Airport in MA, Boston Science Center, Liberty Center in PA, Sheraton Hotel in Iraq, Federal Reserve Building in MA, Bay Transit Authority stations in MA). During his time at CBT Architects, his work culminated in substantial projects, including the Millennium Place (a 1.4 million square foot project) and the interior renovation and historic preservation of the John Adams Courthouse in Boston. These are just some of the amazing contributions he leaves behind.

Govind has lived in Hingham, MA since 1979. He enjoyed retired life gardening, reading, traveling, but most of all, driving to Ohio to visit his beloved granddaughters. He loved both his original home town of Chamba and his adopted home town of Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Covid-19 relief via the American India Foundation, aif.org/donate or to the Cleveland Museum of Art, give.clevelandart.org where he loved to visit.

Funeral Services will be open to family and friends Friday, May 21, between 10-11:30am at Downing Funeral Home, Hingham, MA.