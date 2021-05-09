Geetanjali Tikekar: I surrender to the script

Mumbai– Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who is part of the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye”, says she is a director’s actor and totally goes by the writer and director’s vision.

“I didn’t get much time to prepare for this role but I have a great team who works with me, and I just totally surrender to the script. I like to follow my directors and writers’ visions as they are the ones who have an inside to the character. Having said that I feel delighted to be part of the show and the given role,” she says.

The actress plays the role of Tara Devi in the show and says there are no similarities between her and her character.

“My reel and real characters are poles apart from each other. My reel character isn’t as forgiving, accommodating and lenient as my real self. But you could say Nalini is my alter ego. She can get away with things because she’s a queen for whom the only thing that matters is being right all the time,” she says.

Geetanjali says that she has had an eventful journey as an actor.

“It’s been over 19 years since I’ve been a part of this industry and there’s no place I’d rather be. The journey has had highs and lows but mostly highs. I was studying in Pune when I happened to audition for a TV show. My life changed overnight when I got selected. Mumbai has been my home ever since,” she says.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye” airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)