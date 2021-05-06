Darshana Zaveri to Speak at Life Sciences and Medical Devices Summit on June 9

BOSTON—The Life Sciences Times and the Boston Real Estate Times announced that they will jointly host a virtual summit and a panel discussion on “From Labs to Life Sciences and From MedTech to Manufacturing Boom in Boston” on June 9, 2021. Darshana Zaveri, Managing Partner of Catalyst Health Ventures (CHV), will be one of the speakers.

The virtual summit will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9. The event is sponsored by SGA, a Boston and New York City-based national award-winning architecture, interior design, planning, branded environments and virtual design and construction firm.

To register, please click here.

“We’re very excited that Ms. Zaveri has agreed to be one of our speakers,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of the Life Sciences Times and the Boston Real Estate Times. “All 14 life science markets across the country—from Boston to San Francisco—are booming, and we’re looking forward to listening to Ms. Zaveri on the state of medical devices market and trends.”

Ms. Zaveri led Catalyst Health Ventures’ investments in Augmenix Inc. (acquired by Boston Scientific, NYSE: BSX), nVision Medical (acquired by Boston Scientific, NYSE: BSX), Maxwell Health (acquired by Sun Life Financial, NYSE: SLF), Aria CV, Atacor Medical, Panther Therapeutix and Instylla Inc. She was also actively involved with portfolio company Allegro Diagnostics, Inc. (acquired by Veracyte, NASDAQ: VCT).

She also serves on the Boards of Directors of all the currently active CHV portfolio companies listed above and serves as Chair of the Board of Aria CV.

Prior to CHB, Ms. Zaveri was an Investigator at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and an integral part of the drug development programs in oncology, metabolic disease, and immunology. Previously she worked at Genome Therapeutics, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and completed an internship at the United Nations. She has authored several publications and scientific journal articles. She currently serves as a Catalyst of the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as a Board Director of Tie Boston (The Indus Valley Entrepreneurs) and as a lead advisor to the Portfolia FemTech fund.

Ms. Zaveri received an MPA from Harvard University, a Master in Cell and Molecular Biology from Boston University, and a BS in Biochemistry from Bombay University in Bombay, India.

According to a Newmark report, the following are the top life sciences clusters in the United States: Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Raleigh/Durham, Seattle, Philadelphia, Maryland, New York City, Los Angeles/Orange County, New Jersey, Houston, Denver/Bulder, Chicago and Austin.